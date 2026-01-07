More Events:

Cupid’s Undie Run returns to Philadelphia this February

The winter fun run and after-party is set for Feb. 21 near the sports complex, inviting participants to trade layers for costumes and embrace the cold for a good cause.

Cupid’s Undie Run aims to raise money for research of neurofibromatosis, a group of genetic conditions that cause tumor growth in the nervous system. Above, a photo from the 2024 event.

Cupid’s Undie Run is set to return to Philadelphia on Saturday, Feb. 21, giving locals another reason to embrace the cold in the most unconventional way possible. The event runs from noon to 4 p.m., with the run starting around 2 p.m., and will be based at Stateside Live! near the sports complex. Registration is now open.

The day begins with music, drinks and a lively pre-run scene as participants gather indoors before heading out for a short, “mile-ish” run through the surrounding streets. Some runners lean fully into the underwear theme, others opt for costumes or layers they’re willing to shed, but the focus stays on showing up and having fun rather than tracking times or distances.

After the run, the crowd heads back inside for an after-party with dancing, celebrating and plenty of time to warm up. It’s this combination of spectacle and shared experience that has made Cupid’s Undie Run a winter favorite in cities across the country since it launched in 2010.

The event also raises money for the Children’s Tumor Foundation, supporting research into neurofibromatosis and related conditions. The run is open to participants 21+ and registration is $40, which includes entry to the venue. 

Cupid's Undie Run

Saturday, Feb. 21 from 12-4 p.m.
Run starts at Stateside Live
1100 Pattison Ave.
Philadelphia, PA 19148
Registration: $40

