More Health:

February 15, 2024

Dancing can provide a psychological boost – as this Philly-trained artist attests

Brice Johnson, a dance instructor who has performed with Madonna, says it can change the way people think about themselves. Recent research backs him up

courtenay harris bond
By Courtenay Harris Bond
PhillyVoice Staff
Health Stories Dance
Brice Johnson dance @briceprofessorlock/Instagram

Brice Johnson, who learned hip hop on the streets of West Philly, now helps people use dance for self-discovery and psychological wellbeing – an approach backed by recent research.

Brice Johnson thought he was going to be a soccer star. But when a high school injury derailed his dreams, he stumbled into hip hop – which turned out to be his true calling and his path to wellbeing. It's a journey the Philadelphia-bred dancer now shares with others around the world.

Johnson grew up in Willingboro, Burlington County, but spent his summers with his grandparents in West Philly, where he started to pick up street forms of dance, eventually leading friends in a hip hop crew called The Hood Lockers.

He has performed with Madonna and on the TV show "So You Think You Can Dance." He has choreographed, taught and danced around the globe. But what Johnson ultimately came to realize was that dance was not a road to stardom and acclaim but a way to supersede obstacles and live a more authentic life. 

Now, Johnson helps others achieve more clarity about themselves and their purposes through dance with his social media tutorials and classes he teaches at his wife's studio, The House of Momentum, in Denmark, where he now lives.

And he's not the only one touting these benefits of dancing.

"As a therapist, I understand how not just the physical movement of dance can help release all kinds of emotions in our bodies, but also connect with meaningful lyrics and tell stories and foster creativity," said Francesca DiGregorio, a mental health counselor in Havertown, Delaware County, who trained in ballet, lyrical, tap and jazz growing up.

A recent study published in the journal Sports Medicine revealed that structured dance programs of at least six weeks gave significant benefit to individuals' psychological and cognitive health – even outperforming other physical activities. Dance also helped with community building and is a sustainable form of exercise across diverse populations, the study showed.

This research reaffirmed what DiGregorio has seen play out in her own life as a dancer, and in her work. She called the studio a "second home" and noted that she once ended a teenage group therapy session with the Cupid Shuffle.

"I saw smiles and laughs from teens I hadn't seen in weeks," she said. When they asked her why it was lifting their spirits, DiGregorio explained how "it brought us together, we were vulnerable with one another and could laugh along with each other."

Dancing together also demonstrated how they could "stay in the moment and practice mindful movement," DiGregorio said.

Johnson recalled a pivotal experience when he was dancing at a club and started crying: "The more the tears came, the deeper I went into the music. … It was almost like the music was giving me a mother's hug, and it was just me knowing how much I loved dancing and how much it was a necessary part of my life."

After giving a TED Talk entitled "We Dance How We Live" – veering off his well-prepared script but delivering his same heartfelt message to an enthusiastic audience – Johnson realized that the point of all of the trauma he had survived was to use dance to "help people find hope and purpose where there's none and to help people change the way they think about themselves and the world around them."

Johnson's father struggled with addiction. As a young man, Johnson learned that a child he thought was his own was not – that the mother had lied to him.

Johnson went to Los Angeles for "So You Think You Can Dance." The judges voted him off during an early round. Johnson fell into a depression and, with only $160 left, faced impending homelessness.

A friend took him in, and Johnson started making YouTube dance tutorials – before YouTube is "what it is today," Johnson said. Then he started traveling, choreographing, teaching and eventually met his wife, Katrine Gebauer Thorup Johnshon, in Denmark, where they now live with their two boys, 7 and 3.

These days, Johnson teaches hip hop, street and house-style dance at a Danish boarding school and at his wife's House of Momentum studio in HolBrook.

On social media, Johnson started using the hashtag #haveyoudancedtoday, which became his "call to action" for dancers of all levels to get up and move, encouraging even those who think they can't dance to give it a whirl if they feel like it.

@briceprofessorlock How to Start Dancing as a Beginner! Have you Danced Today? "Creative Arm Styling" Embrace the power of expressive arm movements - your arms can tell stories! Ready to step into your Groove, and take your dance journey further? Subscribe for more exclusive tutorials and FREE dance classes. #HaveYouDancedToday #DanceLive #DanceTutorials #HowToDance #beginnerdancetutorials #beginnerworkout #LearnToDance #DanceJourney #dancemotivation ♬ A Roller Skating Jam Named "Saturdays" - De La Soul

"If you look at YouTube videos of babies – when you start playing music they start moving," said Johnson, who has 146,000 Instagram followers. "When music plays their body knows, 'This is what I am supposed to do. This is how I am supposed to react to it. You can reconnect with that."

Learning a little hip hop can help someone look slick on the dance floor at a class reunion or a wedding, but more importantly, Johnson said, dance can help people learn more about themselves.

"Oftentimes, you find the way somebody approaches their dance – especially non-professional dancers – says a lot about how they think about themselves and the areas that are holding them back in life," Johnson said. "Instead of teaching you how to dance, I teach you how to use dance as a tool to express yourself and to find your purpose."

courtenay harris bond

Courtenay Harris Bond
PhillyVoice Staff

courtenay@phillyvoice.com

Read more Health Stories Dance Philadelphia Hip hop Wellness Mindfulness Jazz Fitness Mental Health

Follow us

Health Videos

Featured

Purchased - Woman on bike getting ECG

A personal approach to outpatient cardiac rehab
Limited - Cooper -Moorestown Campus Exterior

Phase 2 of Cooper University Health Care’s Moorestown Campus coming this spring

Just In

Must Read

Transportation

Classic SEPTA trolleys could return this spring after many delays
SEPTA classic trolley delay

Health News

Phase 2 of Cooper's Moorestown Campus coming this spring
Limited - Cooper -Moorestown Campus Exterior

Senior Health

Erectile dysfunction drugs linked to reduced risk of Alzheimer's disease
Viagra Alzheimer's Disease

TV

On 'The Bachelor,' Joey Graziadei dances his way to romance in Spain
bachelor joey graziadei episode 5

Eagles

Report: Haason Reddick says he didn't ask to be traded
Haason-Reddick-Eagles-Trade

Arts & Culture

Annual Condom Fashion Show puts designers' creativity on display while educating about sexual health
Condom Fashion Show Education Event

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved