May 25, 2020

New Jersey's Delsea Drive-In Theatre is now open

Here's one way for families to enjoy a night out while social distancing from others

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Drive In Theatre Photo by Corina Rainer/on Unsplash

Grab the popcorn and watch a movie from your car at New Jersey's Delsea Drive-In Theatre, which opened Memorial Day weekend for the 2020 season with some social distancing rules in place.

The Delsea Drive-In Theatre in Vineland, New Jersey, was originally built in 1949 and has remained an old school favorite through the years.

Now, the state's oldest operating drive-in theater is primed to become more popular than ever due to coronavirus. It's one classic summertime activity that families can do together while staying apart from others.

Located in South Jersey, about 45 minutes from Philadelphia, Delsea Drive-In officially opened Memorial Day weekend. On opening night, a family-friendly double feature was screened. Up first was "Sonic the Hedgehog," then "Jumanji: The Next Level."

Earlier in May, Gov. Phil Murphy announced he was relaxing some restrictions put in place to combat the COVID-19 crisis and that drive-in movies were now OK.

Social distancing is still being enforced, though. At Delsea Drive-In, tickets must be purchased online and masks must be worn by people outside their cars. The drive-in theater also reduced capacity to ensure cars can park 6 feet apart.

Tickets are $11 per person. A permit from the drive-in theater to bring in outside food is $20.

