More Health:

July 13, 2021

Delta variant symptoms differ from previous COVID-19 illnesses, doctors say

The infection presents more like the common cold

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg
By Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff
Illness COVID-19
Delta variant symptoms Public domain image/Pexels

People infected with the Delta variant are more likely to experience nasal congestion, sore throat and headache during the initial stages of infection.

Some doctors are reporting that COVID-19 patients infected with the Delta variant are experiencing different symptoms than other coronavirus patients, though most evidence is anecdotal. 

Instead of the loss of taste and smell, often one of the first COVID-19 symptoms, these patients are more likely to experience nasal congestion, sore throat and headache during the initial stages of infection.

The Delta variant originated in India, but now is the dominant variant in the U.S. It accounts for more than 51% of all COVID-19 cases in the U.S.

While it isn't dominant in the Philadelphia region yet, public health officials in New Jersey have just reported that it is the dominant variant there. Forty-one percent of the state's new variant cases in June were caused by the Delta variant.

Health experts are concerned that this variant will hit the unvaccinated hard, causing a surge in cases and hospitalizations. Patients with this variant are more likely to have complications and need oxygen.

Since these symptoms aren't specific to COVID-19, doctors say it is easier for people to brush them off as allergies or just a minor cold. Symptoms of the Delta variant include stomach pain, sore throat, headache, stuffy nose, loss of appetite, vomiting, nausea, joint pain and hearing loss.

At the beginning of the pandemic, the most common symptoms suggesting a COVID-19 infection were fever, cough, shortness of breath and loss of taste and smell. Now, according to researchers at King's College London, the top COVID-19 symptoms being reported are headache, sore throat, runny nose, fever and persistent cough.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the best way to protect yourself against the Delta variant is to get vaccinated. All three of the currently available vaccines – Moderna, Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer – offer protection. Early research has shown that people who are fully vaccinated are at very low risk of getting sick from the Delta variant.

If you are experiencing any of the possible COVID-19 symptoms, get tested as soon as possible, even if you just think it is just a cold. If you have been vaccinated, talk to your primary care doctor about whether testing is necessary.

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg

Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff

tracey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Illness COVID-19 Philadelphia New Jersey Coronavirus

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

NBA rumors: Sixers have 'opened up' trade talks on Ben Simmons
Ben_Simmons_6_Hornets_Sixers_Frese.jpg

Infrastructure

Direct Connect to transform SJ highways
Stock_Carroll - New Jersey State Highway Route 42

Illness

How concerning is the COVID-19 Delta variant? Americans share worry, but 'move on' from pandemic in new poll
Delta Variant COVID-19 Philly

Investigations

New Jersey mother found dead, toddler safe after Amber Alert, police say
Yasemin Uyar Found Dead

Lifestyle

Poconos resort opening America's first virtual reality waterslide
Virtual Reality Waterslide

TV

SopranosCon returns to Atlantic City under rebranded 'MobMovieCon'
SopranosCon

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved