July 17, 2024

Denis O’Brien named interim president of Drexel after John Fry's departure

O'Brien is a 1987 graduate of the LeBow College of Business and longtime board member of the university.

By Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff
Education Drexel University
Denis O'Brien, a longtime board member, will replace John Fry as interim president of Drexel University. Fry was announced as the new president of Temple University earlier this month.

Following the departure of John Fry, Denis O'Brien was appointed as the interim president of Drexel University. Chair Richard Greenawalt announced the news on Tuesday. 

O'Brien graduated from Drexel's LeBow College of Business with an MBA in 1987, and he's been a member of Drexel's Board of Trustees for 20 years. Fry, president of the university since 2010, announced earlier this month that he will be the new president of Temple University, fully departing once the school selects his successor. 

O'Brien spent his career working in the energy sector, most recently serving as the senior vice president and CEO of Exelon Utilities from 2012 to 2020. Prior to that, he held a number of roles at PECO, including working as the president and CEO for eight years, and he was key in the transition of merging Exelon and PECO into a six-utility enterprise. 

Additionally, O'Brien served on multiple boards, including WHYY, the Franklin Institute and the Electric Power Research Institute. He also chaired the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Philadelphia. 

"Having the pleasure of getting to know Denis well throughout the years, I can assure you: Drexel is extremely fortunate to have his expertise and thoughtful leadership during this important transitionary moment," Greenawalt said in a statement. 

The nominating and governance committee also approved trustee Mike Lawrie as the chair of the presidential search committee. The announcement from Drexel said that more information on the search, including naming the search committee, is forthcoming. The committee will include trustees, faculty members, alumni and administrators. 

Fry will be the latest leader after several presidential changes at Temple. Jason Wingard was named president in 2021 but stepped down after less than two years when faced with a no-confidence vote. He was replaced by acting President JoAnne Epps, who passed away suddenly in September. Former President Richard Englert, who initially served as president from 2016 to 2021, has been serving as interim president since her death. 

michaela@phillyvoice.com

