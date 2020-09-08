Derrick Gunn launches Eagles podcast after NBC Sports Philly departure

If you couldn't imagine a Philadelphia Eagles season without Derrick Gunn covering the team, you'll be spared the horror.

Gunn, let go last month from NBC Sports Philadelphia after 23 years with the network, has officially launched his new "Gunn on One with Derrick Gunn" podcast.

Gunn announced the podcast last week, hinting that he has an extensive lineup of guests ready for interviews in the coming months, ranging from athletes to sports personalities and entertainers.

Fittingly, Gunn's first guest was Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham, who had a hilarious pots-game dynamic with Gunn in recent years.

The conversation spans from Graham's breakdown of his iconic Super Bowl strip-sack, the challenges of the NFL's COVID season, and the time Graham almost bolted for the New York Giants as a free agent.

The podcast will be a different format for Gunn, but given the level of respect and trust he has in the Eagles locker room and among fans, there's a good chance these conversations will give him more room to reveal insight into the team and offer analysis during the season.