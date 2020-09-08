More Sports:

September 08, 2020

Derrick Gunn launches Eagles podcast after NBC Sports Philly departure

Brandon Graham joins new show as first guest ahead of 2020 season

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles Podcasts
Derrick Gunn Podcast Source/Anchor.fm

Longtime Philadelphia Eagles reporter Derrick Gunn has a new podcast that will feature interviews with players, sports personalities and entertainers.

If you couldn't imagine a Philadelphia Eagles season without Derrick Gunn covering the team, you'll be spared the horror.

Gunn, let go last month from NBC Sports Philadelphia after 23 years with the network, has officially launched his new "Gunn on One with Derrick Gunn" podcast.

RELATED ARTICLE: NFC Hierarchy/Obituary: Week 0

Gunn announced the podcast last week, hinting that he has an extensive lineup of guests ready for interviews in the coming months, ranging from athletes to sports personalities and entertainers.

Fittingly, Gunn's first guest was Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham, who had a hilarious pots-game dynamic with Gunn in recent years.

The conversation spans from Graham's breakdown of his iconic Super Bowl strip-sack, the challenges of the NFL's COVID season, and the time Graham almost bolted for the New York Giants as a free agent.

The podcast will be a different format for Gunn, but given the level of respect and trust he has in the Eagles locker room and among fans, there's a good chance these conversations will give him more room to reveal insight into the team and offer analysis during the season.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles Podcasts Philadelphia NBC Sports Philadelphia NFL

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles power ranking roundup, before the start of the regular season
090820JalenMills

Labor Day

University of the Arts faculty planning to form labor union
UArts Faculty Union

Parenting

To help kids cope with COVID-19 anxiety, provide context and emphasize control
Child Anxiety Tips COVID-19

Sponsored

John McMullen: Inside the chaos of creating the Eagles roster in 2020
Roseman-Pederson_011120_usat

Contests

Wawa launches 'Free Shortis for A Year' contest to counter coin shortage
wawa coin shortage contest

Fitness

Yoga on Emmy Squared's rooftop extension combines exercise with pizza
Emmy Squared rooftop opening

Featured Homes

Limited - The Wellington - 135 S 19th Street - 8.13.20

FOR RENT! The Wellington: Sun-soaked studio on Rittenhouse Square offering spacious living area, fully-equipped kitchen and bathroom with single vanity and tub shower. 394 sf | $1,550/month
Limited - 1714 Rittenhouse Square

FOR RENT! 1714 Rittenhouse Square: Renovated 2 bedroom plus den, 2.5 bathroom single family home steps from Rittenhouse Square. This residence offers hardwood floors, updated kitchen, and spacious bedroom suites. 2,496 sf | $4,250/month
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved