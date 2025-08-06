More Sports:

August 06, 2025

Devan Kaney named official sideline reporter for Eagles games

After taking over for Howard Eskin as the sideline voice of the Birds last season, Kaney is named Eagles Radio Network's official sideline reporter

JMosher-V1.jpg
By Geoff Mosher
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
devan kaney sportsradio 94wip SportsRadio 94WIP/Instagram

Devan Kaney has been officially named the SportsRadio 94WIP Eagles sideline reporter after taking over the job late last season, the station announced Wednesday.

Devan Kaney, who appears on multiple Philadelphia sports media platforms including SportsRadio 94WIP and Fox29, has been named the official sideline reporter for Eagles game on the team's radio network, WIP announced Wednesday.

WIP is the team's flagship radio station but the broadcast, which also includes legendary play-by-pay voice Merrill Reese and color commentator Mike Quick, is heard on several stations throughout the Delaware Valley.

Kaney, who has also appeared on WIP's Morning Show with Joe DeCamara and John Ritchie since 2022,  took over last December for longtime sideline voice Howard Eskin and finished out the season, including the team's run to the Super Bowl.

In September, Kaney will begin her first full season as the network's sideline reporter. For her fill-in work last season, Kaney earned high praise from Reese, per WIP's X account:

According to her LinkedIn profile, Kaney is also a weekend sports anchor for FOX29, along with a betting analyst for the BetQL Network and an in-arena host for the Philadelphia Flyers. Kaney has also worked as a sideline reporter for ESPN, the Philadelphia Wings and NBC Sports. 

SIGN UP HERE to receive PhillyVoice's Sports newsletters

Follow Geoff on Twitter/X: @geoffpmosher

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

JMosher-V1.jpg

Geoff Mosher
PhillyVoice Staff

mosher@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Mike Quick Merrill Reese Howard Eskin

Videos

Featured

Limited - Visit St. Mary's Pier450

An affordable waterfront getaway awaits in St. Mary’s County, Maryland
Limited SIC Concert

Embrace authenticity and passion in Cape May County, NJ this August

Just In

Must Read

Transportation

First smokestack of SS United States removed ahead of ship's sinking

SS United States smokestack

Sponsored

Fall for Ocean City, Maryland

Limited - OCM - PhillyVoice3

Children's Health

After Pennsylvania coal plant closed, ER visits for childhood asthma dropped by 41%

Air Pollution Asthma

Books

Philly-inspired comic book is 'Twilight Zone with a Philly accent'

Furnace party comic

Shopping

Nearly 50 shops will have discounts, giveaways and author events for Philly Bookstore Crawl

Philly Bookstore Crawl

Eagles

Eagles game balls: Saquon Barkley steals the show again at training camp

072325_Eagles Saquon Barkley_ColleenClaggett-5946.jpg

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved