Devan Kaney named official sideline reporter for Eagles games

Devan Kaney, who appears on multiple Philadelphia sports media platforms including SportsRadio 94WIP and Fox29, has been named the official sideline reporter for Eagles game on the team's radio network, WIP announced Wednesday.

WIP is the team's flagship radio station but the broadcast, which also includes legendary play-by-pay voice Merrill Reese and color commentator Mike Quick, is heard on several stations throughout the Delaware Valley.

Kaney, who has also appeared on WIP's Morning Show with Joe DeCamara and John Ritchie since 2022, took over last December for longtime sideline voice Howard Eskin and finished out the season, including the team's run to the Super Bowl.

In September, Kaney will begin her first full season as the network's sideline reporter. For her fill-in work last season, Kaney earned high praise from Reese, per WIP's X account:



According to her LinkedIn profile, Kaney is also a weekend sports anchor for FOX29, along with a betting analyst for the BetQL Network and an in-arena host for the Philadelphia Flyers. Kaney has also worked as a sideline reporter for ESPN, the Philadelphia Wings and NBC Sports.

SIGN UP HERE to receive PhillyVoice's Sports newsletters

Follow Geoff on Twitter/X: @geoffpmosher

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports