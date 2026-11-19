DeVonta Smith hasn't been seen on the field since the Week 6 loss to Carolina, and looking back through his career, the star receiver has never really been in this spot – not even since college.

At Alabama, he was a first-rounder in the making, with the Crimson Tide always in the mix for the National Championship, and winning it twice.

Then as an Eagle, he and the Birds were always in the mix, with two Super Bowl appearances, a Super Bowl win, and the playoffs as their annual floor, with a whole ton of highlight-reel catches and dazzling stats from someone who was long believed to be a true No. 1 receiver in the making once A.J. Brown was out of the picture.

But that was all until this year.

Smith has been dealing with hamstring issues since the season began, which have led to him being sidelined through Weeks 4-5, and then from Week 7 onward after he appeared limited in that 25-14 loss to the Panthers back on Oct. 18.

And even at the time, things were bad. Lane Johnson suddenly retired, Cam Jurgens was just as suddenly traded a day later, Jalen Hurts played with a blood clot in his calf in London, which escalated into blood clots in his lungs and the end of the QB's season upon the return flight home to Philadelphia, and the Eagles had lost four straight.

But they've only gotten worse while Smith was away. Four straight losses further spiraled into seven, more injuries piled up, scheme and playcalling never came anywhere close to compensating for a suddenly glaring lack of offensive talent, and Jordan Davis was the next to go at the deadline in a deal with Jacksonville, which only further cemented through the front office's actions that this season is over and they're moving on.

But Smith can't.

Eric Hartline/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect DeVonta Smith hasn't experienced an Eagles season this rough before.

He's practicing again this week, and he seems likely to return this Sunday against the Steelers, with the Eagles just trying to stop the bleeding somewhere.

And in the big picture, yeah, there really isn't much for Smith to gain with this season anymore. It's been so long since Smith has been active, too, that the thought has been out there that the Eagles should just shut Smith down for the season and let him heal up for the long haul – he even admitted Wednesday at his locker within the Jefferson Health Training Complex that he has heard that speculation.

But he can't accept that. He wants to play. He has to – for whatever it brings.

"I didn't bust my ass this whole summer, I didn't continue to get up at 4:30 in the morning every day to come out here and not play," Smith told the row of reporters circled around him. "So my focus has been getting to where I was supposed to be."

And he thinks he is getting there now, for whatever that can still bring.

Bill Streicher/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect DeVonta Smith gives the Eagles a much greater passing-catching threat, but will be returning to a season all but lost at this point.

Smith maintained that he was 100 percent for the Panthers game in Week 6, despite the follow-up from it being that he's been sidelined ever since with that persistently listed hamstring injury.

He hopes to give current quarterback Joe Milton a stronger option within a passing game that's been near nonexistent for weeks, and to maybe salvage some remnant of the kind of offense that first-year coordinator Sean Mannion had in mind.

But look, it's tough.

Smith has never been in this spot. He's never had an outright losing season at a high level of football – never at Alabama, and until now, never with the Eagles – and he's never had to find reasons to keep playing when everything else about the year is saying out loud that it's all a wash.

He can't accept that, though.

He wants to play. He has to. And hold on to hope somewhere.

"It's not over," Smith said, referring to a weak NFC East race that hasn't totally eliminated the Eagles yet. "Especially in this division, I feel like there's still a chance in our division right now, but you can only take it one week at a time."

Even if it's bringing this year's Eagles nowhere by the end.

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