More Health:

November 01, 2021

Take a stand against diabetic-related foot complications with these six steps

The American Diabetes Association and the CDC have provided some simple ways to avoid complications

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg
By Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff
Adult Health Diabetes
Foot care for diabetics Jan Romero/Unsplash

Proper foot care is crucial for people with diabetes. A simple blister, callus, or even an ingrown toenail can quickly lead to serious complications.

Foot infections and other complications can be side effects of diabetes, particularly among those whose disease is poorly controlled or uncontrolled. These patients often develop neuropathy or nerve damage that causes tingling, pain or weakness in their feet.

Some people with diabetic neuropathy also experience loss of feeling in their feet, making them more prone to injury without realizing it. Left untreated, injuries can progressively get worse, potentially leading to the need for amputation.

A simple blister, callus, or ingrown toenail could quickly develop into an open sore or ulcer, resulting in a serious infection.

Nerve damage can also cause your feet to peel and crack, which can lead to an infection as well. After bathing, dry your feet and moisturize them using a plain petroleum jelly. Try to avoid soaking, as this can have a drying effect.

Calluses should always be trimmed by a health care professional. Never try to remove them yourself, especially not with a chemical that can burn your skin. To help keep any calluses under control between doctor's visits, you can use a pumice stone while the skin is wet. Make sure to moisturize the skin immediately after.

Peripheral artery disease, which reduces blood flow to the feet, is common in people with diabetes and can lead to complications. Poor circulation can cause intermittent claudication, which is pain in the the calves when walking fast or up a hill.

Because of all these potential complications, proper foot care is crucial for people with diabetes. Here are some tips for healthy feet from the American Diabetes Association and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention:

1. Wash your feet thoroughly everyday.
2. Be sure to keep your feet dry at all times, especially between the toes. Moisture wicking socks can help.
3. Trim your toenails regularly. Use an emery board to file down sharp edges
4. Every day, check your feet for sores, cuts, blisters, corns or any redness. Always tell your doctor when you see something of concern.
5. Always wear proper-fitting shoes and don't walk around barefoot.
6. Have your feet checked at every health care visit.

Other changes in your feet that could be a warning sign of serious complications include thickened, yellow toenails; fungus infections between the toes; loss of hair on toes, feet or lower legs; dry, cracked skin on your feet; and changes to the shape of your over time.

Men are more likely than women to avoid caring for their feet properly, and they are also more likely to ignore complications of diabetes until it's too late. In particular, Hispanic men are more likely to ignore caring for their feet because of sociocultural factors.

As typically the providers for their families, Hispanic men tend to ignore their own health needs. They also gravitate toward natural remedies, such as aloe vera, which can lead to some discounting the value of modern wound care.

This Diabetes Awareness Month, the American Podiatric Medical Association has launched a public awareness campaign to make Hispanic men more aware of the foot complications that can occur with diabetes.

The campaign, Es Hora, encourages them to take steps to manage their blood sugar, be alert to changes in their feet, and see a podiatrist for regular diabetic foot care.

"Hispanics are twice as likely as non-Hispanic whites to be diagnosed with diabetes," Jeffrey R. DeSantis, president of the American Podiatric Medical Association, said. "Combine that with greater barriers to care, and this is a population at very high risk for serious complications from diabetes.

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg

Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff

tracey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Adult Health Diabetes Philadelphia Feet

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Handing out 10 awards from the Eagles-Lions game
103121JordanHoward

Opinion

"We have a climate emergency"
Limited - Dr. Baumlin for PA - Fracking

Healthy Eating

The spooky and dangerous side of black licorice
Black Licorice Health Effects

2021 Election

Philly DA Larry Krasner faces Chuck Peruto and more condemnations of his office's progressive policies
Krasner Peruto Philly DA

Movies

Watch the trailer for the Four Seasons Total Landscaping documentary premiering this week
Four Seasons Total Landscaping documentary

Holiday

Philadelphia Zoo bringing back LumiNature holiday light display
Philly Zoo LumiNature

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved