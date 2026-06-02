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June 02, 2026

Dîner en Blanc returns Aug. 20 with an America250 theme

Thousands of people dressed in white will gather at a secret location for the city's annual tradition.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Diner En Blanc America250
Dinerenblanc2025 Photo Courtesy/Georgi Anastasov

Thousands of guests dressed in white attend a past Dîner en Blanc Philadelphia event. The annual outdoor dinner tradition returns Aug. 20 at a secret location in the city.

Dîner en Blanc Philadelphia will return Thursday, Aug. 20, bringing thousands of guests dressed in white to a secret location somewhere in the city. This year's event will incorporate themes tied to the 250th anniversary of the United States.

The annual event transforms a public space into a large outdoor dinner party. Attendees bring their own tables, chairs, place settings and meals, with the location remaining a secret until shortly before the gathering begins.

Founded in Paris in 1988, Dîner en Blanc debuted in Philadelphia in 2012. The first local event drew about 1,300 guests to Swann Fountain at Logan Circle. Organizers say attendance has since grown to more than 5,000 people.

This year's event will also tie into the nation's 250th anniversary. The theme is a nod to both Dîner en Blanc's French roots and France's role as an ally to the United States during the American Revolution.

Ticket sales are expected to begin in early July. People interested in attending can create an account through the event website to receive an invitation when registration opens.

Dîner en Blanc

Thursday, Aug. 20
Location to be announced

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.

PhillyVoice Media Events

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