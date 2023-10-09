Dinos After Dark brings a Halloween-themed beer garden and costume party to the Academy of Natural Sciences

On the evening of Oct. 27, Dinos After Dark will bring a spooky-themed costume party and indoor beer garden to the museum's fossil-and-skeleton-filled Dinosaur Hall.

While it normally caters heavily to kids, the Academy of Natural Sciences is planning to dial up the fun for the entire family on the Friday before Halloween.

Normally closed to public after 4:30 p.m., the Drexel University-owned science museum will open its doors from 4-9 p.m. for a special seasonal event that promises "a festive, family-friendly atmosphere" where attendees can eat snacks, drink beer and cocktails and explore the museum at night. The event will also include all-ages trick-or-treating at stations set up throughout the museum.

The Academy of Natural Sciences encourages guests to don their best "frightfully fun get-up" and participate in a Halloween costume contest scheduled to get underway at 7 p.m. The costume contest is open to kids and adults alike, according to the event listing.

Throughout the evening, the museum also promises hands-on science activities with some of the museum's staff scientists.

Heading toward the end of October, there are no shortage of Halloween-related events planned throughout the city. In addition to several spooky-themed pop-up bars serving drinks over the next few weeks, there's 18-hole spooky mini-golf at Franklin Square, Boo at the Zoo trick-or-treating and a haunted jailhouse experience at Eastern State Penitentiary's Halloween Nights, which runs through Nov. 11.

Dinos After Dark is open to the public on a pay-what-you-wish sliding scale with a suggested donation of $10. Tickets can be reserved on the Academy of Natural Sciences' website.

Oct. 27, 4-9 p.m.

Free, with suggested donation of $10

The Academy of Natural Sciences of Drexel University

1900 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy, Philadelphia, PA 19103

