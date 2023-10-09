Dinos After Dark brings a Halloween-themed beer garden and costume party to the Academy of Natural Sciences

October 09, 2023
Normally closed to public after 4:30 p.m., the Drexel University-owned science museum will open its doors from 4-9 p.m. for a special seasonal event that promises "a festive, family-friendly atmosphere" where attendees can eat snacks, drink beer and cocktails and explore the museum at night. The event will also include all-ages trick-or-treating at stations set up throughout the museum.
The Academy of Natural Sciences encourages guests to don their best "frightfully fun get-up" and participate in a Halloween costume contest scheduled to get underway at 7 p.m. The costume contest is open to kids and adults alike, according to the event listing.
Throughout the evening, the museum also promises hands-on science activities with some of the museum's staff scientists.
Heading toward the end of October, there are no shortage of Halloween-related events planned throughout the city. In addition to several spooky-themed pop-up bars serving drinks over the next few weeks, there's 18-hole spooky mini-golf at Franklin Square, Boo at the Zoo trick-or-treating and a haunted jailhouse experience at Eastern State Penitentiary's Halloween Nights, which runs through Nov. 11.
Dinos After Dark is open to the public on a pay-what-you-wish sliding scale with a suggested donation of $10. Tickets can be reserved on the Academy of Natural Sciences' website.
Oct. 27, 4-9 p.m.
Free, with suggested donation of $10
The Academy of Natural Sciences of Drexel University
1900 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy, Philadelphia, PA 19103