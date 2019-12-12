Dine on feast of dishes inspired by favorite holiday movies at Barra Rossa

December 12, 2019
Italian restaurant Barra Rossa will host a theme dinner on both Monday, Dec. 16, and Friday, Dec. 20.
The meal will feature five courses, each inspired by a different holiday movie and paired with a festive cocktail.
The five movies chosen are "Home Alone," "A Christmas Story," "Elf," "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation" and "Die Hard."
Check out the menu below, which features things like Buddy's Spaghetti & Syrup and the "You'll shoot your eye out" shooter.
Reservations can be made by calling Barra Rossa at (215) 644-9074. The dinner is $55 per person.
Monday, Dec. 16 and Friday, Dec. 20
$55 per person
Barra Rossa
929 Walnut St., Philadelphia, PA 19107
(215) 644-9074
Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.