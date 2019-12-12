More Events:

December 12, 2019

Dine on feast of dishes inspired by favorite holiday movies at Barra Rossa

The five-course meal includes Buddy's Spaghetti & Syrup, inspired by 'Elf'

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Barra Rosse serving dinner inspired by favorite holiday movies "Elf"/YouTube

Barra Rosse serving five-course dinner inspired by some of your favorite holiday movies, like 'Elf.'

Italian restaurant Barra Rossa will host a theme dinner on both Monday, Dec. 16, and Friday, Dec. 20.

The meal will feature five courses, each inspired by a different holiday movie and paired with a festive cocktail.

RELATED: Square 1682 to show holiday movies and offer festive cocktails | Abe Fisher hosting five-course Hanukkah dinner | Chaddsford Winery hosting murder mystery parties this January

The five movies chosen are "Home Alone," "A Christmas Story," "Elf," "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation" and "Die Hard." 

Check out the menu below, which features things like Buddy's Spaghetti & Syrup and the "You'll shoot your eye out" shooter.

Reservations can be made by calling Barra Rossa at (215) 644-9074. The dinner is $55 per person.

Holiday dishes at Barra RossaCourtesy of/Barra Rossa

The menu for Barra Rossa's five-course holiday movies-themed dinner.


Holiday Movie Feast

Monday, Dec. 16 and Friday, Dec. 20
$55 per person
Barra Rossa
929 Walnut St., Philadelphia, PA 19107
(215) 644-9074

