Dine on feast of dishes inspired by favorite holiday movies at Barra Rossa

Italian restaurant Barra Rossa will host a theme dinner on both Monday, Dec. 16, and Friday, Dec. 20.



The meal will feature five courses, each inspired by a different holiday movie and paired with a festive cocktail.

The five movies chosen are "Home Alone," "A Christmas Story," "Elf," "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation" and "Die Hard."

Check out the menu below, which features things like Buddy's Spaghetti & Syrup and the "You'll shoot your eye out" shooter.



Reservations can be made by calling Barra Rossa at (215) 644-9074. The dinner is $55 per person.

Courtesy of/Barra Rossa Courtesy of/Barra Rossa The menu for Barra Rossa's five-course holiday movies-themed dinner.



Holiday Movie Feast

Monday, Dec. 16 and Friday, Dec. 20

$55 per person

Barra Rossa

929 Walnut St., Philadelphia, PA 19107

(215) 644-9074



Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.