The divisional round of the NFL playoffs is the best weekend of pro football, in my opinion, with two games on Saturday, two games on Sunday, and the pretenders already weeded out.

Saturday's games:

Bengals at Titans, 4:30 p.m. EST, CBS 49ers at Packers, 8:15 p.m. EST, FOX

Sunday's games:

Rams at Buccaneers, 3:30 p.m. EST, NBC Bills at Chiefs, 6:30 p.m. EST, CBS

In case you missed our divisional round picks, you can find them here. Feel free to discuss the Saturday games in the comment section below.