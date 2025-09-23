New docuseries on 2011 fatal stabbing of Ellen Greenberg to premiere Monday

A three-part docuseries recounting the story of Ellen Greenberg, the Philadelphia teacher who was found stabbed to death in her apartment in 2011, will be available Monday on Hulu and Disney+.

"Death in Apartment 603: What Happened to Ellen Greenberg?" will feature over 20 new interviews with Greenberg's family, friends and colleagues as well as glimpses into the case's crime scene photos, autopsy analyses and surveillance footage, ABC News Studios said in a release. Former neighbors and staff members of Greenberg's Manayunk apartment building were also interviewed for the series.

A trailer for the series was released Monday featuring audio of the 911 call made by Greenberg's fiancé, Samuel Goldberg, on the night of her death. The clip also alludes to potential "errors" in the investigation on behalf of the Philadelphia Police Department, Medical Examiner's Office and then-Attorney General Josh Shapiro in maintaining that her death was a suicide.

Greenberg, who worked as an elementary school teacher in Philadelphia, was 27 years old when she was found by Goldberg with 20 stab wounds, 11 bruises and a 10-inch knife in her chest. When police arrived on the scene, officers treated her death as a suicide based on information that they were told by Goldberg, including that the apartment was locked from the inside when he arrived. The Philadelphia Medical Examiner's Office later ruled it a homicide before changing it back to a suicide, effectively stifling any criminal investigation.

Over the past 14 years, the case has garnered a meticulous following of true crime junkies and advocates who have pushed for experts to reinvestigate Greenberg's cause of death.

Earlier this year, the former medical examiner who conducted the autopsy signed a sworn statement saying he now believes the death should be "designated as something other than suicide." Days later, a settlement on two civil lawsuits was reached between the city and Greenberg's parents in which the Philadelphia Medical Examiner’s Office agreed to conduct an “expeditious” review of the death. In a Sept. 3 hearing, a judge criticized the city for delaying the release of its findings. The next hearing will be Oct. 14, 6ABC said.