Dog rescued from Market-Frankford Line support beam that is several stories above ground

A small dog was rescued from support beams on the Market-Frankford Line tracks in West Philadelphia on Sunday evening after the animal got stuck several stories above ground.

Animal Protection Officers responded to an area near the 63rd Street Station in Cobbs Creek following a call from SEPTA police. Officials said witnesses saw the dog, a black female Shih Tzu mix, running along the tracks before she meandered onto the support pillar and couldn't get off.

SEPTA said maintenance crews brought an elevation platform machine called a cherry picker to hoist an Animal Care and Control Team Philly member to the beam. Once he got close enough, he was able to slip a leash on the dog and carry her to safety. She was then sent to ACCT, the city's animal shelter.

"We are not entirely sure how she got up there, but we're glad someone saw her," said Mikayla Allen, a communications coordinator for ACCT Philly.

The dog, which rescuers named Dottie, is currently on a "stray hold" with ACCT, meaning that an owner has 48 hours to come forward to claim her. After that, she will be placed with one of the shelter's rescue partners.

The incident caused minor delays and boarding issues for travelers around 4:30 p.m. Sunday, according to SEPTA. However, normal operations resumed around 5 p.m.

Watch the rescue video below or watch it directly on Facebook: