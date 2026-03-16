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March 16, 2026

Dog rescued from Market-Frankford Line support beam that is several stories above ground

The female Shih Tzu mix, who was given the name Dottie, was seen running along the tracks before she got stuck.

MIchaela Althouse
By Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff
Pets Dogs
Dottie dog rescue septa Provided Image/ACCT Philly

Dottie, a small black Shih Tzu mix, was found on a support beam for SEPTA's Market-Frankford Line on Sunday evening. The dog, above, is now in the care of the city's shelter.

A small dog was rescued from support beams on the Market-Frankford Line tracks in West Philadelphia on Sunday evening after the animal got stuck several stories above ground. 

Animal Protection Officers responded to an area near the 63rd Street Station in Cobbs Creek following a call from SEPTA police. Officials said witnesses saw the dog, a black female Shih Tzu mix, running along the tracks before she meandered onto the support pillar and couldn't get off. 

MORE: Dog discovers 10,000-year-old walrus fossil at Jersey Shore

SEPTA said maintenance crews brought an elevation platform machine called a cherry picker to hoist an Animal Care and Control Team Philly member to the beam. Once he got close enough, he was able to slip a leash on the dog and carry her to safety. She was then sent to ACCT, the city's animal shelter. 

"We are not entirely sure how she got up there, but we're glad someone saw her," said Mikayla Allen, a communications coordinator for ACCT Philly. 

The dog, which rescuers named Dottie, is currently on a "stray hold" with ACCT, meaning that an owner has 48 hours to come forward to claim her. After that, she will be placed with one of the shelter's rescue partners. 

The incident caused minor delays and boarding issues for travelers around 4:30 p.m. Sunday, according to SEPTA. However, normal operations resumed around 5 p.m. 

Watch the rescue video below or watch it directly on Facebook:

MIchaela Althouse

Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff

michaela@phillyvoice.com

Read more Pets Dogs Philadelphia Rescues ACCT Philly SEPTA

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