Downtime Bakery, a sourdough specialist, opens shop in Mount Airy

Baker Dayna Evans, who grew a following by selling sourdough bread at pop-ups and her East Mount Airy home, has opened her first storefront.

Downtime Bakery had its grand opening Thursday at 6624 Germantown Ave. The shop will sell bagels, bread, buns, sandwiches, cookies and pie — plus coffee from Philly's own Poem Roasting. It'll be open Thursdays through Sundays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Evans and her partner Sam Carmichael emphasize locally grown ingredients, sourcing their produce from Weavers Way Farms and flour from Castle Valley Mill in Doylestown, among other businesses. They will also showcase and sell art from Philadelphia area creatives in their cafe.

Evans was previously the editor of Eater Philly and a writer for Gawker. Before starting Downtime Bakery, she trained at Machine Shop and the Ten Belles bakery in Paris. She and Carmichael have participated in pop-ups at Bloomsday, Cielo Philly and Together Skateboarding. They also organized "baker's hangs" at Mighty Bread Co. and Dead King Bread.

The new Downtime Bakery storefront is part of the Winston Commons, a revitalization project the Mt. Airy CDC spearheaded in 2004. Other shops on the block are Pax Flora Goods, Zsa's Ice Cream and Perennial Refill Hub.

Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Have a news tip? Let us know.