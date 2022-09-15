DraftKings Sportsbook promo code: $200 for Chargers-Chiefs tonight

September 15, 2022
A battle for first place in the AFC West is set for Thursday night and prospective bettors can activate our DraftKings Sportsbook promo code for a guaranteed bonus. This offer from DraftKings Sportsbook includes a 40x return on any new user's initial $5 wager.
New players who click on any of the links on this page will automatically apply our DraftKings Sportsbook promo code. Doing so will unlock a Bet $5, Get $200 guaranteed bonus offer for Chargers-Chiefs.
Two elite quarterbacks will go head-to-head as their respective teams look to improve to 2-0 on the season. Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs will have home field advantage against Justin Herbert and the visiting Los Angeles Chargers. New users who sign up for a DraftKings account can turn a $5 bet on any TNF game or player prop into a $200 bonus win or lose.
Click here to apply our DraftKings Sportsbook promo code and Bet $5, Get $200 for Chargers-Chiefs.
Players who sign up via the links on this page will receive a $200 instant bonus as soon as their first $5 bet on Chargers-Chiefs processes. That means if you sign up for an account, you will receive your $200 bonus before kick-off.
Since the bonus conveys instantly, you will have the flexibility to use some of your bonus funds on additional markets for Chargers-Chiefs, such as Patrick Mahomes to throw for over 296.5 yards (-130) or Justin Herbert to complete 26+ passes (+100). You could also use your bonus on other NFL Week 2 games, Major League Baseball, soccer, UFC Fight Night, and more.
Registering for a DraftKings Sportsbook account only takes a few minutes. Our links will automatically apply our DraftKings Sportsbook promo code, which will expedite the process. Here's how to get in on the action for Chargers-Chiefs:
• Click here to apply our DraftKings Sportsbook promo code.
• Finish registering by providing the required information.
• Accept the geolocation confirmation to confirm you are in a state where sports betting is legal.
• Choose a deposit method from the list of options, including online banking, PayPal, and more.
• Add at least $5 to your new account.
• Wager $5+ on any game or player prop for Chargers-Chiefs.
• As soon as your $5 bet processes, you will receive eight $25 free bets to use on Thursday Night Football, any NFL Week 2 game, or any other sports game taking place this week.
Players who opt-into this promo will receive an early moneyline payout if the team of their choice takes a lead of 7 or more points at any time in the game. DraftKings users can place a qualifying wager of up to $100 as part of this promo.
The odds of each leg must be -300 or longer, while the final odds of the ticket must be +100 or longer. Any player who sees their Thursday same game parlay lose will receive a free bet of up to $10.
Bet $5, Get $200 instantly when you activate our DraftKings Sportsbook promo code by clicking here.
If you or a loved one has a gambling problem, call 1-800-Gambler.