June 03, 2025

Dragon boat capsizes in Schuylkill River, prompting marine rescue

Police pulled 12 passengers out of the water early Tuesday morning, sending one to the hospital.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Boat capsized Schuylkill River Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

A 12-passenger dragon boat capsized in the Schuylkill River early Tuesday morning, sending one person to the hospital. The incident happened farther upstream than the portion of the river shown in this file photo.

A dozen rowers fell into the Schuylkill River early Tuesday morning after their dragon boat capsized.

The incident occurred at 4900 Ridge Ave. near Kelly Drive, though miles away from Boathouse Row. Police sent its marine unit to the scene in East Falls around 6:30 a.m. All of the passengers aboard the dragon boat, a long racing vessel that often features a decorative dragon head at the bow, were rescued. Medics sent one person to Temple University Hospital.

The cause of the incident remains unclear. Police said they could not share any further updates from the investigation as of Tuesday afternoon, including the condition of the hospitalized passenger.

