Drexel suspends two frats amid sexual misconduct, hazing investigation

Drexel University has placed two fraternities on interim suspension after receiving reports of alleged sexual misconduct and hazing.

Pi Kappa Phi and Lambda Chi Alpha are under investigation, the college confirmed Tuesday. Both fraternities will be subject to restrictions on new member activities and events where alcohol is served while the interim suspension is in place.

The review will involve Drexel's student conduct and civil rights compliance offices, as well as campus police. University officials did not provide further details on the nature of the allegations.

"Drexel is committed to maintaining a safe learning environment for all students," the school said in a statement. "The university does not tolerate sexual misconduct or hazing. Drexel investigates all such accusations as part of its conduct policies, provides students with support resources and channels for reporting potential conduct and civil rights violations, including an anonymous tip line."

Lambda Chi Alpha confirmed it had received notice of the suspension on Oct. 27 and said it was collaborating with Drexel on the review.

"To protect the integrity of the investigation, we will not comment further at this time," the fraternity's national organization said in a statement.

National representatives for Pi Kappa Phi did not immediately respond to request for comment.

The fraternities are two of 12 recognized on the university's campus and among some of the oldest. Pi Kappa Phi established a chapter in 1933, with Lambda Chi Alpha following in 1941.

Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Have a news tip? Let us know.