Congressman Dwight Evans will not seek reelection in 2026

Rep. Dwight Evans will not seek reelection in 2026, making his fifth term in Congress his last.

Evans, a Democrat from Philadelphia, said Monday that he plans to retire from public service when his term ends Jan. 3, 2027. The lawmaker represents Pennsylvania's Third Congressional District, which spans West Philadelphia and parts of Center City and North Philly.

Evans, 71, was first elected to Congress in 2016 after a three-decade career in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives. He defeated Second District incumbent Chaka Fattah, who was facing corruption charges, in the 2016 primary. Fattah resigned in July 2016 after being convicted. On Election Day, Evans won a special election to fulfill Fattah's term, and also an election to serve the next term.

Evans represented the Second District until 2019, when a court-ordered redistricting renumbered his district as the Third District.

"Serving the people of Philadelphia has been the honor of my life," Evans said in a statement. "I am deeply proud of what I have been able to accomplish over my 45 years in elected office — from revitalizing neighborhoods block by block to fighting for justice, economic opportunity, investments in infrastructure and education. I cannot express the gratitude that I have for the trust that voters put in me as their voice in both state and federal office. It has been a privilege of a lifetime to serve as their advocate in government."

Evans did not give a specific reason for his retirement, stating he is in "good health" and "fully capable of continuing to serve." The representative suffered a stroke in May 2024, which forced him to miss several months of voting. Though he initially promised to return in six weeks, he did not rejoin congressional proceedings until January.

U.S. Rep. Brendan Boyle, who also represents Philadelphia, praised Evans as a "lifelong public servant" whose "deep commitment to our community made a lasting mark on Philadelphia and Pennsylvania."

