December 23, 2018

Eagles 2019 opponents

By Jimmy Kempski
Carson and Dak

Carson and Dak

With their win over the Houston Texans on Sunday, the Philadelphia Eagles clinched second place in the NFC East. Even if the 8-7 Birds lose to the 7-8 Washington Redskins next Sunday, with both teams finishing 8-8, the Eagles would be considered the second place finisher on the strength of tiebreakers.

In case you're unfamiliar with the NFL's tie-breaking procedure within the division, it is as follows:

  1. Head-to-head (best won-lost-tied percentage in games between the clubs). The Eagles and Redskins would split here with an Eagles loss.
  2. Best won-lost-tied percentage in games played within the division. They would both finish 3-3 in the division with an Eagles loss.
  3. Best won-lost-tied percentage in common games. The Eagles are 6-5 in these games, and the Redskins would be 5-6, so the Eagles would "win this tie-breaker.

The Eagles still have one game remaining on their 2018 schedule, but their 2019 opponents are (almost) already known.

Eagles 2019 home games

  1. Cowboys
  2. Giants
  3. Redskins
  4. Bears
  5. Lions
  6. Patriots
  7. Jets
  8. Seahawks

Eagles 2019 road games

  1. Cowboys
  2. Giants
  3. Redskins
  4. Packers
  5. Vikings
  6. Bills
  7. Dolphins
  8. Falcons or Panthers

The Falcons and Panthers are both 6-9. The Eagles would play whichever team finishes in second place in the NFC South. To note, if both teams finish with the same record, the Falcons would "win" the tie-breaker, and have the second place schedule next season.

