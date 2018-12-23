Eagles 2019 opponents

Sponsored
With their win over the Houston Texans on Sunday, the Philadelphia Eagles clinched second place in the NFC East. Even if the 8-7 Birds lose to the 7-8 Washington Redskins next Sunday, with both teams finishing 8-8, the Eagles would be considered the second place finisher on the strength of tiebreakers.
In case you're unfamiliar with the NFL's tie-breaking procedure within the division, it is as follows:
The Eagles still have one game remaining on their 2018 schedule, but their 2019 opponents are (almost) already known.
The Falcons and Panthers are both 6-9. The Eagles would play whichever team finishes in second place in the NFC South. To note, if both teams finish with the same record, the Falcons would "win" the tie-breaker, and have the second place schedule next season.
