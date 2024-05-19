Eagles 2024 full season betting lines

Now that the NFL has released the schedules for all 32 teams, you can find betting odds at some sportsbooks for every game that will be played in 2024. The following chart shows the betting lines for all 17 Philadelphia Eagles games in 2024, via DraftKings.

Week Matchup Line 1 Packers "at" Eagles Eagles by 1 2 Falcons at Eagles Eagles by 3.5 3 Eagles at Saints Eagles by 3 4 Eagles at Buccaneers Eagles by 2 5 BYE 6 Browns at Eagles Eagles by 1 7 Eagles at Giants Eagles by 4 8 Eagles at Bengals Bengals by 3 9 Jaguars at Eagles Eagles by 3.5 10 Eagles at Cowboys Cowboys by 2 11 Commanders at Eagles Eagles by 6.5 12 Eagles at Rams Rams by 0.5 13 Eagles at Ravens Ravens by 4 14 Panthers at Eagles Eagles by 7.5 15 Steelers at Eagles Eagles by 3 16 Eagles at Commanders Eagles by 3 17 Cowboys at Eagles Eagles by 2 18 Giants at Eagles Eagles by 5



• Though they are unlikely to win 13 games this season, the Eagles are currently favored in 13 games. They are underdogs against the Bengals, Cowboys, Rams, and Ravens, all road games.

• The lines this time of year tend to be far more conservative than they are during the season. For example, the line is 3 points or fewer in 10 of the above Eagles games. And actually if you look at the entire league's lines, there are currently only two double-digit spreads. The Ravens are favored by 10.5 points in a game against the Broncos, and the 49ers are favored by 11.5 in a game against the Patriots.

• The Cowboys are favored in 14 games. The Giants and Commanders are each favored in 3 games. The 49ers are favored in all 17 of their games.



