Eagles 2025 training camp practice notes, Day 17: Sloppy offense, and some new injuries

Day 17 of Philadelphia Eagles training camp is in the books, and it was a sloppy day for the offense. Or if you're a "glass half full" type, maybe it was just a good day for the defense. (It wasn't, in my opinion.)

• First, injuries 🦅🩼

Did not practice:

WR A.J. Brown - hamstring CB Tariq Castro-Fields - hamstring S Lewis Cine - groin LG Landon Dickerson - knee CB Brandon Johnson - groin LT Jordan Mailata - concussion QB Tanner McKee - finger WR DeVonta Smith - groin

Limited practice:

TE Dallas Goedert - groin

Mailata has not looked quite right at times throughout camp, but that has nothing to do with this concussion. He perhaps can use some time for his body to heal up, though a concussion isn't an ideal way to achieve that.

McKee's injury does not require surgery.

• We also had some new injuries today. Andrew Mukuba left practice early with an apparent leg injury. I missed that, but The Athletic's Zach Berman caught it.

That's terrible timing for Mukuba, who seemed to take the lead in the starting safety competition with Sydney Brown.



Johnny Wilson also got rolled up on by Brett Toth. That play looked bad. Wilson was able to get off the field with help, but he was then carted inside from the medical tent.

• The Eagles' offensive line depth looked bad in the second preseason game against the Browns. There could be some legitimate concern there, as Jeff Stoutland mixed things up on Tuesday.

With Mailata out, Matt Pryor got first-team reps at LT. Kendall Lamm had previously been the next guy up at LT. Instead, Lamm was the second-team RT, and Myles Hinton was the second-team LT.

The backup offensive linemen struggled at times again today, too. Pryor got beaten by Jalyx Hunt for two sacks. On one of the sacks, the team played out the rep anyway, and a flustered Jalen Hurts threw it right to Nolan Smith for an INT.

Toth seemed to have a tough day, too. He was back at first-team LG after Darian Kinnard played there on Monday. He had a false start, and I noticed him on the ground on consecutive plays.

Myles Hinton got beaten badly by backup edge Ochaun Mathis. Stoutland yanked Hinton off the field, moved Lamm to LT, and put Cameron Williams in at RT after that play. Hinton then watched the replay screen and confirmed that he had gotten smoked.

Williams even got a few first-team reps after Lane Johnson sat a few plays out, and then he proceeded to get flagged for an illegal formation penalty for being way off the line of scrimmage.

• Poor pass protection extended to the skill players, too. Will Shipley did not see Mac McWilliams coming on a blitz from the slot, and McWilliams got a free run for a sack on Hurts. Shipley has shown some promise in pass protection this summer, but that was a bad rep.

Grant Calcaterra also had a pretty obvious hold on Zack Baun on a run play.

• Jeremiah Trotter blew up a shovel pass to Saquon Barkley. He saw it the whole way and met Barkley as he was making the catch for a tackle for loss. The offense did run a successful shovel to Grant Calcaterra for a TD late in the day. Trotter definitely has instincts.



No obvious highlights from Jihaad Campbell, but man, does he look fast flying around the field.

• Jalen Carter had a batted pass at the line, and then a Jalen Mills-like finger wag thereafter.



• I thought Adoree' Jackson had a decent day. He showed good anticipation on a couple of pass breakups, one of which he jumped in front of a Dallas Goedert stop route. He exclusively got first-team reps today opposite Quinyon Mitchell.

• New guy John Metchie practiced for the first time with the team. Here's what he looks like in an Eagles uniform:



He had a drop today, and also a 1-on-1 rep against Jakorian Bennett in which Bennett easily broke up a pass on a quick slant.

• Kyle McCord got a lot of reps today with Tanner McKee out. He mostly checked it down all day, and he also had maybe the worst throw of camp. He threw WAY behind TE Kylen Granson, but was lucky that the ball sailed through Tristin McCollum's hands. Honestly, I think McCollum was just surprised by how off-target the throw was and wasn't ready for it.



Did I mention that the offense had a bad day? Lol.

• One offensive player who has really picked it up of late has been Jahan Dotson. With A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith both out today, Quinyon Mitchell chose Dotson to follow around. Dotson made a great catch near the sideline against Mitchell in 1-on-1s and had a nice handful of catches in 11-on-11s.



• Wednesday's practice will be the last of the Eagles' 2025 training camp.

