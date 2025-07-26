Eagles 2025 training camp practice notes, Day 3: Kelee Ringo has hands full with A.J. Brown

Day 3 of Philadelphia Eagles training camp is in the books, and the boys were in shorts again. It was the longest practice of the summer so far, so let's get right to the notes.

• Kelee Ringo gave up a couple of plays deep down the field to A.J. Brown.



The first was about 50 yards down the field. Jalen Hurts' throw was a little short, and Brown tried to come back for it, and Ringo ran into him without getting his head around to look for the ball. It was a clear defensive pass interference call, in my opinion. (STs coordinator Michael Clay agreed, as he threw his hat in the direction of the play as if it were a flag, and motioned for DPI.)

The second was on a go route down the right sideline. Brown beat Ringo's press coverage, got separation, and Brown made an over the the shoulder catch, mostly uncontested. Brown then chucked the ball in the air in celebration.

Ringo has had a shaky start to camp, but in fairness, he's trying to cover a top 3 NFL receiver every day. Iron sharpens iron, or something like that, I guess.

• DeVonta Smith tried to take Quinyon Mitchell deep, but Mitchell was all over him. Great coverage from the second-year pro. He looked confident in camp as a rookie last year, but you can still see this year how good he knows he is.



DeVonta had some good moments as well. In a red zone session, he posted up Cooper DeJean at the goal line, made the catch, then backed in for the score. He also made a nice contested catch over rookie LB Smael Mondon for another score. DeVonta plays so much bigger than his size.

• Jihaad Campbell got some first-team reps today. After practice, Campbell said that he's focusing on being a great linebacker first, then perhaps he'll spend more time working on being a pass rusher. (He does work on rushing the pass after practice.)



He also said he'll be practicing when the Eagles have more physical padded practices. Spoiler: He's highly likely to start Week 1.

• Moro Ojomo has had a strong start to camp, as he has consistently been disruptive in the backfield. He had a "sack" of Hurts during a red zone session, and a batted pass later in practice. I haven't been focused on O-line and D-line play yet because there are no pads, but it's worth noting that Ojomo has often been working against Tyler Steen, who is trying to win a starting job at RG.



• I liked some things I saw from Jordan Davis today as well. On a stretch run play, he executed a nice swim move on an interior lineman (didn't catch who that was), then shuffled down the line waiting for the back to make his cut upfield before stopping him for no gain. Davis has been disappointing as a pass rusher his first three seasons, but there's no doubt that he's a good run defender.



• One UDFA who has caught my eye early on is RB Montrell Johnson from Florida. He made a really strong cut in the backfield then exploded to the outside for a nice gain.

He has some breakaway ability (he ran a 4.41 at the Combine), and he is a physical runner who likes trying to truck opposing defenders. Very fun highlight reel below:

The 2025 running back class was abnormally loaded, so Johnson might have been drafted in a normal year.

• During the spring, the Eagles showed a dime look in which Cooper DeJean and Andrew Mukuba were both in the slot. They showed that again today. Mukuba played in the slot at Clemson, and safety at Texas.



• We noted during the spring that second-year pro Jalyx Hunt practices with a lot of energy, not unlike Brandon Graham did the last 15 years. Also like Graham, he likes to talk. Hunt was talking shit to A.J. Brown while the starters got a break during a special teams drill.

