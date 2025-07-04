Eagles 2025 training camp preview: Running back

Over the next few weeks (basically whenever there isn't other news to cover), we'll take a look at every player on the Philadelphia Eagles' roster, and how they fit with the team heading into training camp. Today we'll look at the running backs.

Previous training camp previews

Quarterback

My depth chart at running back looks like this:

Saquon Barkley Will Shipley A.J. Dillon Keilan Robinson Montrell Johnson ShunDerrick Powell Lew Nichols

Saquon Barkley

As you all saw, Barkley had one of the best running back seasons in NFL history, breaking the record for most rushing yards in a single season (regular season + playoffs).

The Eagles were rolling with Barkley as the focal point of the offense, and they reasonably decided to just ride him to a Super Bowl and worry about the ramifications later.

As we noted in our dumpster fire series, however, running backs of yesteryear who have had a similar number of touches that Barkley had last season typically experience a drop-off in performance in the subsequent season. It's a legitimate concern heading into 2025, backed by consistent historical evidence.

At the same time, the Eagles still have the best offensive line in the league, receivers who can make plays, an elite run game designer in Jeff Stoutland, and an athletic quarterback in Jalen Hurts who opposing defenses have to respect as a runner on read options. After years of playing in a terrible Giants offense, Barkley now has as ideal a situation as a running back could ask for.

The open spaces should still be there, and opposing defensive coordinators are going to be forced to gameplan around Barkley first and foremost.

Barkley's training camp will likely serve the purpose of getting back in shape for the season. The Eagles will likely get him used to a small amount of contact, but they will manage his reps so he will be fresh for the season. There's no way he's playing in any preseason games.