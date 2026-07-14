2026 NFL pre-preseason power rankings: Can the Rams handle the pressure?

Around 15 years ago at this time, the Eagles were just weeks away from what wouldn't be another routine, humdrum training camp on the campus of Lehigh.

By this time 15 years ago, the Eagles had emerged from a prolonged NFL labor dispute by taking a major swing at their first Lombardi, adding some of the game's most recognizable names to an already talented roster to give head coach Andy Reid the ammunition he needed to finally deliver Philly its first Super Bowl title.

But it all backfired spectacularly.

The dreaded "Dream Team" moniker – given by, of all people, backup quarterback Vince Young – would become an immediate kiss of death, a label that haunted throughout the season as they labored through a 4-7 record headed into December before mustering an 8-8 finish, outside the postseason, way short of Super Bowl expectations.

The relevance of all this 15 years later is ...?

If you haven't noticed, the Rams have stockpiled some supreme talent this offseason for what is likely reigning MVP Matthew Stafford's final stab at becoming a two-time Super Bowl champion.

The Rams finished 12-5 last year before losing in the NFC Championship but had every reason to believe they were the NFL's best, only to be sabotaged by their own special teams, which majorly contributed to a late-season loss to the Seahawks that cost them the No. 1 seed and their 31-27 loss to the eventual Super Bowl champions in the conference title game.

This offseason, the Rams traded for All-Pro cornerback Trent McDuffie and for future Hall of Fame edge rusher Myles Garrett, signed Super Bowl champion corner Jaylon Watson, and even brought in a new long snapper to help fix their kicking game issues. Their biggest loss was Pro Bowl edge Jared Verse, but only because he went to Cleveland in the deal for Garrett, who last year set a new NFL single-season sack record.

The Rams are loaded and – uh, oh NFL – it appears superstar Aaron Donald, a 10-time Pro Bowl DT who is surely bound for Canton, might want to rejoin the fun after retiring following the 2023 season.

"Aaron Donald told the team that he wanted go to the facility and workout..



My guess is in the end he will be coming back to play for the Rams..



Obviously he's thinking very hard about it and it has to be awfully enticing" ~ @AdamSchefter #PMSLive https://t.co/BXVtS8BYqw pic.twitter.com/BgTLfyg8Qn — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) July 13, 2026

Even in a limited role for the 35-year-old, Donald's return would arm the Rams with more firepower than they already have, and they already have a team that should be considered No. 1 going into the 2026 season.

But they're also coming dangerously close to "Dream Team" terrain, and as the Eagles can vouch for, the weight of fielding an all-star roster and fulfilling those expectations can cause the foundation to crack.

For now, though, the Rams are the obvious No. 1 for our pre-preseason NFL power rankings, which we've divided into a top-10, five sleepers, and the five-worst.

The Top 10

1: Los Angeles Rams: If they didn't fix their lousy special teams, the Rams won't be hoisting the Lombardi this season. But it's hard to believe they could be that bad in the third phase again.

2. Denver Broncos: Let's be honest: Denver would've won the AFC last year if QB Bo Nix had played in the conference championship. The Broncos traded for WR Jaylen Waddle, adding an explosive element their offense lacked. They still the NFL's best overall pass rush along with one of the sport's top head coaches.

3. Seattle Seahawks: Of the last five Super Bowl champions, only the Chiefs made it back to the Super Bowl (twice) and only two didn't win a playoff game the following season (2022 Rams, 2025 Eagles). It bodes well for Seattle to at least get back into the postseason. But some big offseason losses, including RB Kenneth Walker, EDGE Boye Mafe and CB Riq Woolen, make a repeat more difficult.

4. New England Patriots: QB Drake Maye played like a superstar in his second season, and then New England added WRs A.J. Brown and Romeo Doubs along with OG Alijah Vera-Tucker. The Patriots will face a tougher schedule in 2025 and will have to deal with being the hunted instead of the hunters.

5. Baltimore Ravens: They were my preseason No. 1 last year and fell way short of expectations. Didn't even make the postseason! But I'm not betting against Lamar Jackson, Derrick Henry, Roquan Smith, Kyle Williams, Trey Hendrickson and a roster that's still good enough to win the AFC. I also think HC Jesse Minter was a home-run hire to replace John Harbaugh.

6: San Francisco 49ers: They won 12 games last year despite losing LB Fred Warner, EDGE Nick Bosa, first-round EDGE Mykel Williams for most of the season with injuries, and with QB Brock Purdy playing just eight games, and with WR Brandon Aiyuk never making it back from a gruesome 2024 knee injury. This offseason, they added future Hall of Fame WR Mike Evans, standout DT Osa Odighizuwa and slot WR Christian Kirk. The only thing standing in their way from Super Bowl contention will be good health/aging. Kyle Shanahan will cook with his offensive weapons, even as TE George Kittle comes back from an Achilles tear.

7. Philadelphia Eagles: They have as much upper-echelon talent as any team, but last year's offensive line issues and a continued regression of the passing game, which no longer features A.J. Brown, coupled with the hiring of yet another first-time play caller in OC Sean Mannion leaves too much boom-bust guesswork. On the flip side, the defense should be elite.

8. Buffalo Bills: Once again, they'll be asking too much from QB Josh Allen, but he's shown that he can carry the team on his back. The additions of WR D.J. Moore and EDGE Bradley Chubb are vintage GM Brandon Beane add-ons – good enough to catch your attention, not great enough to believe Buffalo has finally put together a definitive Super Bowl team.

9. Detroit Lions: Why Detroit over Chicago and Green Bay? It's simple: the Lions just have more talent. With RB Jahmyr Gibbs, WR Amon Ra-St. Brown, OT Penei Sewell, QB Jared Goff, LB Jack Campbell, EDGE Aidan Hutchinson, and DT Alim McNeil, the Lions have more blue-chippers than Chicago and Green Bay. The Lions will also play a third-place schedule. For now, that's enough to give them the slight advantage.

10. Houston Texans: Would easily be a top-five team if I had more faith in QB C.J. Stroud and their offense, but Houston quietly added some nice pieces this offseason, including OG Wyatt Teller, OT Braden Smith, and RB David Montgomery along with S Reed Blankenship. HC DeMeco Ryans' defense is so elite that just an adequate offense should make the Texans a legit contender.

Don't sleep on these teams (the next five)

1. Los Angeles Chargers: If new OC Mike McDaniel's offense hits the ground running, the Chargers could easily be a top-10 team and Super Bowl contender. The loss of DC Jesse Minter (now Ravens HC) will be felt, though.

2. Green Bay Packers: They really need WR Matthew Golden to emerge and for TE Tucker Kraft to return strong from last year's ACL injury, and obviously for EDGE Micah Parsons to do the same. They'll be in the NFC North mix and could be one of those teams that hits its stride in December and becomes a tough out by January.

3. Jacksonville Jaguars: Once QB Trevor Lawrence got comfortable in HC Liam Coen's scheme, he took off, and so did the Jags' offense. Defense has some really solid players, and CB Travis Hunter's return will only help. Jags could really be good, but surprisingly stayed quiet this offseason.

4. Chicago Bears: The issue I have with ranking the defending NFC North champs higher is their NFL-most six fourth-quarter comebacks in 2025. That's not going to happen every season. The Bears are also vulnerable on defense. But Ben Johnson showed his chops as a first-year HC and he's on a mission. Chicago's offense will be fun to watch.

5. Kansas City Chiefs: I intially had the Colts here, but there's no way the Chiefs aren't a top-15 NFL team for two straight years. QB Patrick Mahomes will be motivated in his comeback from an ACL tear. The Chiefs don't have a Super Bowl roster but still have Mahomes, Andy Reid, Travis Kelce, Steve Spagnuolo, and Chris Jones. That's too much experience and knowhow to be outside the top 15.

Bottom of the barrel (worst five, from worst to least-worst)

1. Arizona Cardinals: They don't have a franchise cornerstone QB and didn't get one in the draft. Good chance that Carson Beck will be their starter by late October. Tough times for first-year HC Mike LaFleur. Thinking fewer than five wins.

2. Cleveland Browns: No starting QB. No Myles Garrett. Just a bunch of building blocks that won't be able to truly form the foundation until Cleveland finds its long-term answer at QB. (Where have we heard that before?) They'll be fortunate to win five games.

3. Miami Dolphins: Basically pressing the reset button under a new front office and coaching regime, hoping new QB Malik Willis can overcome a below-average offensive line and moderate pass game weapons to make magic happen. Gonna be a long season for Dolfans.

4. New York Jets: They actually have a decent-enough overall roster with some young talent, but Aaron Glenn's first year as HC couldn't have been more disastrous. Then he fired nearly his whole staff and his replacements don't wow me. Glenn has much to prove in Year 2, because this roster has potential if he can get out of his own way.

5. Tennessee Titans: Yes, they added some weapons around Cam Ward. But I wasn't thrilled with Robert Saleh's first go-round as an HC with the Jets, and the Titans overpaying for new OC Brian Daboll's guys from the Giants – WR Wan'Dale Robinson, TE Daniel Bellinger, CB Cor'Dale Flott – isn't very inspiring. The Titans are still soundly behind the Texans, Jags and Colts in the AFC South. Six to seven wins should be considered a major improvement.

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