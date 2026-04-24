Eagles 2026 Round 2 mock draft roundup

Earlier this morning, we published our second-round mock draft.

Here's who a bunch of other dorks* with too much time on their hands project to the Eagles in Round 2 (and in some cases, Round 3).

A.J. Haulcy, S, LSU (CBS)

A.J. Haulcy is always around the football and that will put him in position to make plays amongst an Eagles defense known for creating chaos.

#JimmySays: The Eagles are turnover obsessed, and Haulcy had 8 INTs the last two seasons.

Cashius Howell, EDGE, Texas A&M (The Athletic)

Possessing one of the best first steps in the class, Howell probably isn’t a three-down weapon, but his impact on third downs could pay off immediately.

#JimmySays: Howell should come off the board quickly in Round 2. But if not, he would be a steal for the Eagles at pick 54.

Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, S, Toledo (PFF)

(Eagles trade up to pick 38 with the Texans)

The Texans are always content to move up or down, and the Eagles are consistently ripe for a move up. With three more top-100 picks, Howie Roseman could be poised to bolster a safety room that lost both Reed Blankenship and Sydney Brown. McNeil-Warren’s length and range (92.0 PFF coverage grade) would be a seamless fit in a pairing many projected in Round 1.

#JimmySays: After trading a pair of fourth-round picks to move up from pick 23 to pick 20, my sense is that the Eagles are more likely to trade back in rounds 2 and 3 than they are to trade up again. But certainly, McNeil-Warren would be a good fit and would fill an obvious glaring need.

Christen Miller, DT, Georgia (USA Today)

The Eagles are never shy about adding talent in the trenches, and they also have an affinity for drafting Georgia players. Miller boasts elite strength on his 6-4, 321-pound frame and has the lateral agility needed to excel as a run stopper. That said, he’s not much of a pass rusher, having generated just four sacks across his final three seasons at Georgia.

#JimmySays: I'm not so sure the Eagles will be in the market for a run stopper who is "not much of a pass rusher" (as described above) after they just paid a whole lot of money to the run-stuffing Jordan Davis.

Emmanuel Pregnon, G, Oregon (ESPN)

Talk of a potential retirement from Landon Dickerson should have the Eagles thinking long term at guard. Pregnon had fans in NFL scouting departments thinking he might go late in Round 1.

#JimmySays: Pregnon has some explosive traits, huge hands, and a wide wingspan. Sure, why not.

T.J. Parker, EDGE, Clemson (FOX)

The Eagles have a hole on the edge after losing Jaelan Phillips in free agency. Over the last two seasons, Parker registered 16 sacks, 29 tackles for loss and six forced fumbles for Clemson.

#JimmySays: Again, like with Cashius Howell above, the Eagles would be extremely lucky if Parker somehow fell to pick 54.

Caleb Tiernan, OT, Northwestern (Sports Illustrated)

The Eagles were heavily linked to offensive tackles in the first round but pounced when Makai Lemon fell further than expected. Tiernan, a seasoned starter at Northwestern, projects as an immediate swing tackle with the potential to be Lane Johnson’s successor.

#JimmySays: I also projected Tiernan as the Eagles' second-round selection.

This was actually a full Day 2 mock. The Eagles' third-round picks were Ohio State TE Max Klare and Penn State S Zakee Wheatley.

*I call you dorks, with love.

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