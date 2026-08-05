Eagles 2026 training camp practice notes, Day 6: Dallas Goedert comes alive

After the longest practice of Philadelphia Eagles training camp on Tuesday, Wednesday's practice was a little scaled back, on a wet, soggy field. Still, as always, we have practice notes.

• The first-team offense only had a dozen or so reps on Wednesday, so there's not a lot to evaluate of Jalen Hurts. However, three of those 12 plays were completions to Dallas Goedert, who had been kind of quiet the first week of camp, at least relative to other seasons.



Over the years, Hurts has proven that he truly trusts throwing to three players — A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, and Goedert. Brown is gone. By my math, Hurts is now down to two players that he definitively trusts in Smith and Goedert. Smith is going to be the focal point of the Eagles' passing offense this season. But Goedert could see an uptick in targets as well. Unfortunately, that comes at a time when Goedert might not be the same player that he was in his prime.

Goedert has dominated in training camp in the past. Of course, some of those seasons were against starting linebackers like Nicholas Morrow. I wasn't anticipating him dominating in camp this year against Zack Baun and Jihaad Campbell, but it's encouraging that he had a good day.

On Tuesday, Zach Ertz's agent got Adam Schefter to give his client some free PR in exchange for future scoops.

After tearing his ACL last season, three-time Pro Bowl TE Zach Ertz officially has been cleared for all football activities and wants to play this season. He was at Stanford today catching balls from his college QB, Andrew Luck. Ertz is expected to be ready to sign in mid-August.… pic.twitter.com/Oihgg6zFrd — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 5, 2026

Maybe Goedert saw that and was like, "Oh hell no."

Side note: In the picture of Goedert at the top of this article, Goedert looks a little like Mayor Quimby when he lost a debate to Sideshow Bob.