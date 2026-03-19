Eagles agree to terms with RB Dameon Pierce

The Philadelphia Eagles announced on Thursday that they have agreed to terms with RB Dameon Pierce, who formerly played for the Houston Texans and Kansas City Chiefs.

Pierce was a Texans fourth-round pick in 2022, and he very quickly had a big role in their offense, rushing 220 times for 939 yards and 4 TDs as a rookie. However, his numbers fell off sharply the following season, when he rushed for just 2.9 yards per carry.

The Texans waived Pierce during the 2025 season, and he later signed with the Chiefs' practice squad before being elevated to the active roster in late December. His career stats:

Dameon Pierce Rush Yards YPC TD 2022 (HOU) 220 939 4.3 4 2023 (HOU) 145 416 2.9 2 2024 (HOU) 40 293 7.3 2 2025 (HOU/KC) 14 36 2.6 0



Pierce also has 45 career receptions for 268 yards (6.0 YPC) and 1 TD.

The Eagles like to carry four RBs, and 2025 bust A.J. Dillon left to play for the Carolina Panthers in free agency.

Pierce will compete for a roster spot.

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