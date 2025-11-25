Eagles-Bears Week 13 odds preview: Philly is the favorite, but Chicago has something to prove

Jalen Hurts and the 8-3 Eagles returned to Philadelphia holding the No. 2 seed in the NFC, but with the sky falling from a whole host of issues following Sunday's implosion to the Cowboys.

Caleb Williams and the upstart Chicago Bears, also at 8-3, are right on their heels as the current No. 3 seed, and will be coming to Lincoln Financial Field this Friday looking to make a statement that they're for real.

There's suddenly a lot at stake, for both teams, heading toward Black Friday in South Philly, but right now, the sportsbooks like the Eagles by a touchdown.

Here's a look at the betting odds, moneylines, and points over/unders for Week 13...

Sportsbook Spread Money Line Total O/U DraftKings PHI -7 CHI +260

PHI -325 44.5 FanDuel PHI -7 CHI +265

PHI -330 44.5 BetRivers PHI -7 CHI +265

PHI -345 44 BetMGM PHI -7 CHI +260

PHI -325 44.5 Hard Rock Bet PHI -7 CHI +255

PHI -315 44.5

*Lines as of Tuesday, Nov. 25

A touchdown-favorite opening seems like a generous spot for the Eagles coming off what just happened in Dallas.

They stormed out of the gate to a 21-0 lead, with a sputtering offense finally clicking and up against a division rival they should be better than, and then they just stopped.

A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith fell out of the gameplan, they never got the run game established with Saquon Barkley, Jalen Hurts couldn't get the ball anywhere with everything shutting down around him, and the defense, which had suffocated the Lions and Packers and stole both of those games in the two weeks prior, couldn't do it again as Dallas climbed all the way back with 24-unanswered points to take the comeback.

It was an infuriating defeat to watch, plagued by all the problems and concerns that have lingered and worsened around the Eagles' gameplanning and strategy for weeks, but that they were always able to shrug off because they were still winning anyway.

Sunday, though, it finally bit them, and leaves them needing to course correct on a short week for a game that very well could impact final playoff seedings.

It's not exactly the way the Eagles imagined going into the Thanksgiving holiday.

And now here come the Bears, with nothing to lose, but everything to prove.

Chicago came into the season as a rebuilding team, but under first-year coach Ben Johnson and their young QB Caleb Williams, the Bears have swung a lot of close games, and surprisingly, are leading the NFC North after 12 weeks.

They're on the upward trajectory, but they lack that definitive win over a clear conference juggernaut. The Eagles, as the reigning Super Bowl champions and on their home turf, present that opportunity to show that they have fully broken through.

The Eagles are far from out of the woods.

