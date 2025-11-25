Eagles-Bears Week 13 injury report, with analysis

November 25, 2025
The Philadelphia Eagles have had good injury luck for most of the season, but they now have some concerns in their secondary. Their Week 13 opponent, the Chicago Bears, could be razor thin at linebacker.
Here's the Eagles-Bears injury report, with analysis.
|Player
|Injury
|*Tues
|Wed
|Thurs
|Status
|RT Lane Johnson
|Foot
|DNP
|WR DeVonta Smith
|Shoulder/Chest
|DNP
|S Andrew Mukuba
|Ankle
|DNP
|EDGE Brandon Graham
|Groin
|DNP
|RS Xavier Gipson
|Shoulder
|DNP
|RB Saquon Barkley
|Groin
|Limited
|LG Landon Dickerson
|Knee
|Limited
|S Reed Blankenship
|Thigh
|Limited
|CB Adoree' Jackson
|"Gameday concussion protocol evaluation"
|Full
|iOL Willie Lampkin
|Knee/Ankle
|Full
|OT Myles Hinton
|Back
|Full
Tuesday notes (*Walkthrough, injuries an estimation from the team):
• As you likely already know, Lane Johnson injured his Lisfranc, but does not need surgery, and was not placed on IR. He did not play against the Cowboys, and almost certainly won't play against the Bears. Fred Johnson will fill in as the starter again.
• DeVonta Smith's appearance on the injury report wasn't expected, as he did not exit the Dallas game. We'll likely get more information on him on Wednesday, but he has been a DNP on the first practice of the week in the past and has played, so no need for high concern yet.
• Andrew Mukuba has a broken ankle and is going to be out a while. He will likely go on IR at some point this week. He is somewhere around the 14th-best player on the Eagles' defense, but his loss is particularly harmful because it's going to force Vic Fangio to have to start Sydney Brown for the foreseeable future.
Fangio said that Reed Blankenship should be good to go for Friday, so the Eagles at least dodged a bullet there.
Still, the Eagles are likely going to have to add a safety to the gameday roster, because Marcus Epps is on IR for at least one more game. I would expect that the Eagles will elevate Andre' Sam from the practice squad.
• Adoree' Jackson came out of the Dallas game with a head injury, and was evaluated for a concussion. He cleared the concussion protocol, but was kept out of the game as a precaution. The Eagles are required to list players who don't finish games on their next injury report, but he is good to go for Friday.
• Saquon Barkley appeared on the injury report prior to the Packers game Week 10 after injuring his groin in the Eagles' Week 8 win over the Giants.
• Graham's injury is new. We'll update when we learn more.
• The Eagles should just IR Gipson, who has not been a positive contributor as a punt returner, to put it mildly.
• S Marcus Epps (IR, eligible to come off of IR after Week 13): Epps appeared in eight games for the Eagles before he landed on IR with an undisclosed injury. He absence is particularly noteworthy because of Mukuba's injury
• WR Johnny Wilson (IR, knee/ankle, out for the season): Wilson is a massive receiver at 6'6, 228 who carved out a dirty work role as a physical blocker his rookie season in 2024, though sometimes he was a little too aggressive, as he committed four penalties (3 holding, 1 OPI). He wasn't much of a threat as a receiver, catching only 5 passes for 38 yards and a TD. He played a little over 400 snaps, and actually started four games.
• EDGE Ogbo Okoronkwo (IR, triceps, eligible to come off of IR at any time, season could be over): Okoronko was signed to provide edge depth. He played in just one game (4 snaps), before tearing his triceps.
• EDGE Azeez Ojulari (IR, triceps, eligible to come off of IR after Week 13): Ojulari was the presumed third EDGE defender in the pecking order when he signed with the Eagles as a free agent, but he is now no better than the EDGE7.
• FB Ben VanSumeren (IR, knee, out for the season): VanSumeren was poised to take on a bigger role in the Eagles' offense in 2025 as a full-time fullback, but he tore his patellar tendon on the opening kickoff of the season. His season is over.
• LS Charley Hughlett (IR, eligible to come off of IR at any time): Hughlett throws the ball through his legs. The Eagles signed Cal Adomitis to throw the ball through his legs in place of Hughlett, and he has played well, even contributing as a tackler on the punt coverage unit.
• iOL Willie Lampkin (IR, Eagles opened up 21-day practice window on 11/6): Lampkin is an extreme oddity, in that he is a 5'11 offensive lineman who only weighs 290 pounds. He looks like a player you'd create in Madden just for fun. However, coming out of North Carolina he received glowing reviews for his play on the field, ands he played well in the preseason after signing with the Rams as an undrafted rookie free agent. The Rams waived Lampkin with an injury designation. The Eagles then claimed him and place him on their IR.
• OT Myles Hinton (IR, Eagles opened up 21-day practice window on 11/19): Hinton is a sixth-round rookie who was up and down in training camp. The Eagles placed him on IR with a back injury, and he has not been on the active roster all season.
• OT Cameron Williams (IR, eligible to come off of IR at any time): Williams struggled in training camp, and landed on IR. This is effectively be a redshirt season for him.
|Player
|Injury
|*Tues
|Wed
|Thurs
|Status
|CB Tyrique Stevenson
|Hip
|DNP
|LB T.J. Edwards
|Hand/Hamstring
|DNP
|LB Noah Sewell
|Elbow
|DNP
|Ruben Hyppolite II
|Shoulder
|DNP
|DL Dominique Robinson
|Concussion
|DNP
|OL Luke Newman
|Foot
|DNP
|CB Jaylon Johnson
|Groin
|Full
|CB Kyler Gordon
|Calf
|Full
|OT Theo Benedet
|Quad
|Full
|RB Kyle Monangai
|Knee
|Full
|RB Travis Homer
|Hamstring/Knee
|Full
Tuesday notes (*Walkthrough, injuries an estimation from the team):
• The Bears are very banged up at linebacker. Tremaine Edmunds leads the team with 89 tackles. The next closest player on Chicago's roster has just 59 tackles. Edmunds also has 4 INTs and 9 pass breakups. Pro Bowl-caliber season. He was placed on IR after suffering a groin injury against the Vikings Week 11. He won't play against the Eagles.
Old friend T.J. Edwards is the Bears' other starting linebacker. He has missed six games this season, including the last three against the Giants, Vikings, and Steelers. He did not participate in practice on Tuesday.
Noah Sewell is the Bears' LB3. He did not play Week 12 against the Steelers, and did not participate in practice on Tuesday. The Bears' linebacker snap counts Week 12 were as follows:
72 snaps: D'Marco Jackson
42 snaps: Amen Ogbongbemiga
12 snaps: Ruben Hyppolite II
Hyppolite started alongside Jackson, but left with a shoulder injury, and did not practice on Tuesday.
Obviously, the Bears' linebacker situation will be worth monitoring closely throughout the week. They are potentially razor thin there.
• The Bears also have a lot of injuries at cornerback. Jaylon Johnson has made the Pro Bowl the last two seasons, and he signed a four-year deal worth $76 million. He is currently on injured reserve, but the Bears opened his 21-day practice window last week. Obviously, he did not play Week 12 against the Steelers or he would not still be on IR.
Kyler Gordon is the Bears' top slot corner. He is also on IR, but like Johnson above, the Bears opened his 21-day practice window last week. Gordon has only played in two games this season.
Both Johnson and Gordon were full practice participants on Tuesday.
In their absences, the Bears have gotten good play from 6'4 CB Nahshon Wright, who has a share of the NFL lead in INTs, with 5. The embattled Tyrique Stevenson (of Bears-Commanders Hail Mary infamy) has also mostly played well this season. The Bears will have some decisions to make at corner should Johnson and/or Gordon return to the lineup, but it's a good problem to have.
• Theo Benedet has been the Bears' starting LT most of the season. Braxton Jones was the Week 1 starter, however, he was benched after Week 4 in favor of Benedet. Jones has since been relegated to special teams duties, and he landed on IR with a knee injury. Benedet started seven games before missing the Bears' Week 12 matchup against the Steelers with a quad injury. Second-round rookie Ozzy Trapilo filled in as the starting LT in that game. Benedet was a full participant in practice on Tuesday, but he may have been Willy Pipp'd by Trapilo.
• LB Tremaine Edmunds (IR, eligible to come off of IR after Week 15): As noted above.
• CB Jaylon Johnson (IR, eligible to come off of IR at any time): As noted above.
• CB Kyler Gordon (IR, eligible to come off of IR at any time)>: As noted above.
• DE Dayo Odeyingbo (IR, season over): Odeyingbo has started in 8 games for the Bears this season. He has 21 tackles and 1 sack. He tore his Achilles Week 9 against the Bengals, and his season is over. Second-year pro Austin Booker has since filled in as the starter opposing Montez Sweat.
• OT Braxton Jones (IR, eligible to come off of IR at any time): Jones has been the Bears' starting LT since he was a rookie in 2022. However, he was benched after Week 4 in favor of 2024 UDFA Theo Benedet. Jones has since been relegated to special teams duties, and he landed on IR with a knee injury.
• CB Terell Smith (IR, season over): Smith was a 2023 fifth-round pick, who played 377 snaps in 2023, and 207 in 2024 as a reserve outside corner. Smith tore his patellar tendon during a preseason game, and his season is over.
• DT Shemar Turner (IR, season over): Turner is a second-round rookie who has played in five games this season as a rotational D-lineman. 6 tackles, 0 sacks. He tore an ACL Week 8 against the Ravens, and his season is over.
• OT Kiran Amegadjie (IR, eligible to come off of IR at any time): Amegadjie was a 2024 third-round pick. He played 126 snaps as a rookie, but has not yet played in 2025. Amegadjie landed on IR in September with an elbow injury.
Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports
Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader