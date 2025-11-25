Eagles-Bears Week 13 injury report, with analysis

The Philadelphia Eagles have had good injury luck for most of the season, but they now have some concerns in their secondary. Their Week 13 opponent, the Chicago Bears, could be razor thin at linebacker.

Here's the Eagles-Bears injury report, with analysis.

Player Injury *Tues Wed Thurs Status RT Lane Johnson Foot DNP WR DeVonta Smith Shoulder/Chest DNP S Andrew Mukuba Ankle DNP

EDGE Brandon Graham Groin DNP RS Xavier Gipson Shoulder DNP RB Saquon Barkley Groin Limited LG Landon Dickerson Knee Limited S Reed Blankenship Thigh Limited CB Adoree' Jackson "Gameday concussion protocol evaluation" Full iOL Willie Lampkin Knee/Ankle Full OT Myles Hinton Back Full



Tuesday notes (*Walkthrough, injuries an estimation from the team):

• As you likely already know, Lane Johnson injured his Lisfranc, but does not need surgery, and was not placed on IR. He did not play against the Cowboys, and almost certainly won't play against the Bears. Fred Johnson will fill in as the starter again.



• DeVonta Smith's appearance on the injury report wasn't expected, as he did not exit the Dallas game. We'll likely get more information on him on Wednesday, but he has been a DNP on the first practice of the week in the past and has played, so no need for high concern yet.



• Andrew Mukuba has a broken ankle and is going to be out a while. He will likely go on IR at some point this week. He is somewhere around the 14th-best player on the Eagles' defense, but his loss is particularly harmful because it's going to force Vic Fangio to have to start Sydney Brown for the foreseeable future.

Fangio said that Reed Blankenship should be good to go for Friday, so the Eagles at least dodged a bullet there.

Still, the Eagles are likely going to have to add a safety to the gameday roster, because Marcus Epps is on IR for at least one more game. I would expect that the Eagles will elevate Andre' Sam from the practice squad.

• Adoree' Jackson came out of the Dallas game with a head injury, and was evaluated for a concussion. He cleared the concussion protocol, but was kept out of the game as a precaution. The Eagles are required to list players who don't finish games on their next injury report, but he is good to go for Friday.



• Saquon Barkley appeared on the injury report prior to the Packers game Week 10 after injuring his groin in the Eagles' Week 8 win over the Giants.



• Graham's injury is new. We'll update when we learn more.



• The Eagles should just IR Gipson, who has not been a positive contributor as a punt returner, to put it mildly.



Notable players on IR, PUP, suspension, etc.

• S Marcus Epps (IR, eligible to come off of IR after Week 13): Epps appeared in eight games for the Eagles before he landed on IR with an undisclosed injury. He absence is particularly noteworthy because of Mukuba's injury

• WR Johnny Wilson (IR, knee/ankle, out for the season): Wilson is a massive receiver at 6'6, 228 who carved out a dirty work role as a physical blocker his rookie season in 2024, though sometimes he was a little too aggressive, as he committed four penalties (3 holding, 1 OPI). He wasn't much of a threat as a receiver, catching only 5 passes for 38 yards and a TD. He played a little over 400 snaps, and actually started four games.

• EDGE Ogbo Okoronkwo (IR, triceps, eligible to come off of IR at any time, season could be over): Okoronko was signed to provide edge depth. He played in just one game (4 snaps), before tearing his triceps.



• EDGE Azeez Ojulari (IR, triceps, eligible to come off of IR after Week 13): Ojulari was the presumed third EDGE defender in the pecking order when he signed with the Eagles as a free agent, but he is now no better than the EDGE7.



• FB Ben VanSumeren (IR, knee, out for the season): VanSumeren was poised to take on a bigger role in the Eagles' offense in 2025 as a full-time fullback, but he tore his patellar tendon on the opening kickoff of the season. His season is over.

• LS Charley Hughlett (IR, eligible to come off of IR at any time): Hughlett throws the ball through his legs. The Eagles signed Cal Adomitis to throw the ball through his legs in place of Hughlett, and he has played well, even contributing as a tackler on the punt coverage unit.

• iOL Willie Lampkin (IR, Eagles opened up 21-day practice window on 11/6): Lampkin is an extreme oddity, in that he is a 5'11 offensive lineman who only weighs 290 pounds. He looks like a player you'd create in Madden just for fun. However, coming out of North Carolina he received glowing reviews for his play on the field, ands he played well in the preseason after signing with the Rams as an undrafted rookie free agent. The Rams waived Lampkin with an injury designation. The Eagles then claimed him and place him on their IR.



• OT Myles Hinton (IR, Eagles opened up 21-day practice window on 11/19): Hinton is a sixth-round rookie who was up and down in training camp. The Eagles placed him on IR with a back injury, and he has not been on the active roster all season.



• OT Cameron Williams (IR, eligible to come off of IR at any time): Williams struggled in training camp, and landed on IR. This is effectively be a redshirt season for him.

