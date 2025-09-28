The pivotal plays from the Eagles' skin of their teeth win over the Bucs

The Eagles were dominating through the first half, and looked to be cruising to what could've been a cathartic win over the Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium, a place that certainly hasn't been kind to them in the past several years.

But then the second half flipped the script. The offense stopped moving, tackling on defense got sloppy, and Baker Mayfield and the Bucs were suddenly closing the gap and seemed to have all the momentum.

But the Eagles got that one last stop and hung on, just barely, 31-25.

They're still undefeated at 4-0, but only by the skin of their teeth.

Here's how it happened...

Block party

Special teams weren't ready to cede the spotlight from last week just yet.

After cornerback Quinyon Mitchell shadowed Bucs rookie receiver Emeka Egbuka to force a third-down incompletion and an ensuing punt, Cam Latu burst through the line on the snap and got his hands up and in front of Riley Dixon's kick.

The ball took a bounce straight into Sydney Brown's hands, and with no one in front of him, it was a free jog straight into the end zone.

The Eagles went up, 7-0. Their offense had yet to even hit the field, and their special teams unit had scored on back-to-back plays between the end of last week's Rams game and the beginning of Sunday down in Tampa.

Slipped under

Mitchell stayed glued to Egbuka, forcing another incompletion on second down and then a stop short of the marker on third to send Tampa's following possession into a three-and-out.

The Eagles' offense finally took the field after Tampa got its punt away successfully this time.

But that was no positive for the Bucs.

Jalen Hurts led a drive that kept the Tampa defense out on the field and exhausted.

A step up and a keep by Hurts to take off running through a gap went for 29 yards to the Tampa Bay 2.

Then, with the Bucs stacking up in the trenches in anticipation of something up the gut, Hurts instead flipped the ball over to Dallas Goedert, who had a lane straight across the goal line.

The Eagles went up, 14-0, in a game that already looked dramatically different from any of their previous visits to Tampa in the past several years.

Cool it

Mitchell and fellow second-year cornerback Cooper DeJean had a lot to do with that.

They smothered Egbuka and the Bucs' receivers, but a Tampa drive late into the first quarter did go up and down for the two.

DeJean made a 2nd and 11 tackle of running back Rachaad White that would've put the Bucs in a tough 3rd and long situation, but after the play, DeJean got up and stepped over White, which drew a 15-yard taunting penalty and a fresh set of downs for Tampa.

The next play, Bucs QB Baker Mayfield fired a pass over the middle for Chris Godwin, but DeJean jumped in front of it and appeared to have picked it off.

Replay review, however, ruled that the ball had touched the ground to fall incomplete. That part didn't necessarily hurt, but a 15-yard illegal block charged to Jalyx Hunt at the line did, refreshing the Bucs' downs again and pushing them further downfield.

It was enough momentum to get Tampa a field goal, but combined with Mitchell and Mayfield getting into it and causing some shoving that drew in Bucs tackle Tristan Wirfs as well, it was a clear sign that the refs were ready to throw a flag.

The Eagles needed to keep their cool.

But stay with it

Not that it knocked any of the team off its game.

DeJean stayed strong in the defensive backfield to keep it at a miserable first half for Egbuka – the Bucs receiver only had two receptions for 19 yards on five targets.

And Hurts got into a rhythm in getting the ball to Goedert, DeVonta Smith, and A.J. Brown through the air.

The Eagles' QB went 15-for-16 passing for 130 yards through the first half, ran for 42 on the ground, too, and went back to that underhanded flip to Goedert from in close to send Philly up, 21-3, pressing late into the half.

Jake Elliott kicked a 39-yard field goal, then Chase McLaughlin countered right before the half with a Bucs franchise record 65-yard bomb to make it 24-6 at the break.

Kelee's big play

The past few months haven't been great for Kelee Ringo in the Eagles' big picture.

In camp and the preseason, he went backwards in the battle for the starting outside corner spot opposite of Mitchell, and had to see Adoree' Jackson and then trade acquisition Jakorian Bennett leap ahead of him on the dpeth chart.

Injuries to both, however, saw his number get called for Sunday.

Coming back out from halftime, the Bucs knew they were in a hole and needed something to happen.

Facing a 4th and short, they went for it.

Mayfield rolled out left, struggling to find a target, and with Jordan Davis closing in on him, he tried tossing the ball along the sideline on a comeback to receiver Sterling Shepard.

Ringo closed the gap and broke up the pass. The Eagles got the ball back. It was a huge play, both for the team and for him.

Not out of the woods yet

The Eagles went three-and-out the following possession, though.

Then, on the first play of the Bucs' next series, Mayfield tossed up a prayer for Egbuka on a route meant to clear out the safeties over top.

Somehow, the ball threaded through both Reed Blankenship and Andrew Mukuba, leaving Egbuka all alone after the catch. He walked it in for the TD to cut the lead to 24-13. Tampa had some life.

Caught

Or so it seemed.

Tampa forced the Eagles' offense into a third consecutive three-and-out, which gave Mayfield and co. a chance to cut deeper into Philly's lead and put on more pressure.

A big 63-yard punt from Braden Mann was crucial in pinning Tampa back, though.

Then Tampa running back Bucky Irving fumbled on the second play of the drive. Ringo recovered. The Eagles had the ball back deep into Bucs territory, then Hurts chipped them down to the Tampa 6.

They lined up in the "Tush Push" formation. The Bucs bit. Saquon Barkley, who had been running into a wall all day, took the handoff around the corner with no one even close.

The Eagles were back up big, 31-13, and looked to be cruising...

Or so it seemed...

Another shot

Tampa took the ball back, the play broke down, Mayfield seeing a mismatch on rookie linebacker Jihaad Campbell, signaled for Irving to take off down field and tossed the ball up for him.

Irving caught it along the left sideline and he was gone. A 72-yard touchdown pass and a play that put the Bucs back within 11, 31-20.

The Bucs weren't going away.

Uh oh...