Eagles-Chargers tale of the tape: Where do the Birds have the edge for Monday night?

The Eagles and Chargers will arrive to their Monday night matchup in LA with both of their seasons at a pivotal point.

The Eagles are coming in as an offensively dysfunctional and defensively crumbling mess looking to stave off the lingering fear of another 2023-esque collapse after dropping two straight games in devastating fashion to the Cowboys and then the Bears.

The Chargers are showing up with wins in four of their last five, and looking to keep up with the Broncos in the AFC West while trying to fully bury a Chiefs team that had dominated the division for so long. They have some decent-looking stats on paper, too, but their star QB Justin Herbert will be managing a broken left (non-throwing) hand as he plays.

It's a battle of two 8-4 teams, but very different ones, each with much on the line for Week 14.

Here's a look at how they compare by the numbers, with advantages bolded...

Offense

Eagles Average Chargers 22.5 Pts 23.1 304.8 Total Yds 346.8 196.3 Passing Yds 224.7 108.5 Rushing Yds 122.1 34.5 3rd Down Pct 48.3 64.7 4th Down Pct 60.0 8 Giveaways 14

Defense

Eagles Average Chargers 20.8 Pts 21.0 347.2 Total Yds 275.3 218.3 Passing Yds 168.3 128.9 Rushing Yds 106.9 42.5 3rd Down Pct 34.8 30.4 4th Down Pct 54.6 13 Takeaways 13

Leaders

Eagles PASSING CMP% YDS Y/A TDS INT/SK Jalen Hurts 66.1 2,514 7.4 19 2 / 27 RUSHING CAR YDS Y/A LG TDS Saquon Barkley 198 740 3.7 65t 4 RECEIVING REC YDS Y/A LG TDS DeVonta Smith 60 802 13.4 79t 3

Chargers PASSING CMP% YDS Y/A TDS INT/SK Justin Herbert 66.9 2,842 7.2 21 10 / 38 RUSHING CAR YDS Y/A LG TDS Kimani Vidal 121 543 4.5 59t 3 RECEIVING REC YDS Y/A LG TDS Keenan Allen 60 622 10.4 31 4

Series history and previous matchup

The Chargers, dating back to the San Diego days, have only played the Eagles 13 times all-time, but they lead the matchup with an 8-5-0 record.

When these two previously faced one another, it was Week 9 of the 2021 season at Lincoln Financial Field. A young Justin Herbert and the Chargers beat a then-unsteady Jalen Hurts and the Eagles, 27-24, on a last-second field goal, and with Herbert going 32-for-38 passing for an absurd 84.2 completion percentage.

The Eagles dropped to 3-6, but the notorious Nick Sirianni flower analogy and the 44-6 thrashing of the Lions preceded that game, then the 30-13 walloping of the Broncos came right after to get the Eagles on course and, eventually, to the playoffs.

Hurts, Sirianni, and the Eagles were rapidly figuring out their identity by the time the Chargers came around to beat them, and while getting dropped to three games under .500 was a tough hole to climb out of, that week only ended up a minor setback in the grand scheme of things.

This Monday night, though, more than four years later, is looking likely to be crucial to the final trajectory of the 2025 Eagles' season.

