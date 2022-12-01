More Sports:

December 01, 2022

Eagles chat with Jimmy Kempski

By Jimmy Kempski
This would be a very weird sign in any other context.

The Philadelphia Eagles have started a new winning streak after suffering their first loss of the season a few weeks ago. On Sunday, they will hope to keep that streak going against the tough and physical Tennessee Titans.

Got questions or comments? Jimmy Kempski has you covered on whatever may be on your mind about the Birds. Who are the Eagles' biggest threats in the NFC? What are the matchups to watch against the Titans? Can the Eagles hold serve the rest of this season if the Cowboys keep winning games down the stretch?

Beginning at noon today, Jimmy will take your questions in another Eagles chat. Be sure to join him here.


