More Sports:

January 12, 2022

Recap: Eagles chat with Jimmy Kempski

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
fans_Eagles_Giants_1226211_Kate_Frese15.jpg Kate Frese/PhillyVoice

PHILADELPHIA - DECEMBER 26: Fans at the Philadelphia Eagles game against the New York Giants at Lincoln Financial Field on December 26, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Oh hey, the Philadelphia Eagles have a playoff game this week, as they'll head to Tampa to take on Tom Brady and the Buccaneers. So let's talk about it.

Got questions or comments? Jimmy Kempski has you covered on whatever may be on your mind about the Birds. Is this Eagles season already a success, and is Nick Sirianni playing with house money? What are some matchups to watch on each side of the ball? Can the Eagles actually make a run, or will they be "just happy to be there" and have a quick exit?

Beginning at noon today, Jimmy will take your questions in another Eagles chat. Be sure to join him here.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Sidelines Eagles Chat

Featured

Limited - Houwzer - White Single Family House

These home buyers found the secret to winning the bidding war
TheRounds_PoPville_Carousel1 (1) Bike.jpg

Get zero-waste products delivered to your doorstep from The Rounds

Just In

Must Read

NFL

What they're saying: Indianapolis media is destroying Carson Wentz as Eagles fans get last laugh
Carson-Wentz-Colts_011022_usat

Sponsored

Bariatric weight loss surgery is a ‘life-changing’ procedure at Penn Medicine
Limited - Penn Medicine Bariatric Main Image

Investigations

Smoke detectors inside apartment where deadly Fairmount fire started were inoperable, Philly fire commissioner says
Fairmount Fire Alarms

Tobacco

Nearly 60 years ago, U.S. Surgeon General Luther Terry released report linking smoking to cancer
1964 Smoking Study

Movies

Netflix remake of cult action film 'The Raid' to be set in Philadelphia
The Raid Philadelphia Netflix

Food & Drink

Hummingbird Island pop-up bringing Jamaican food to Huda in Rittenhouse Square this weekend
Jamaican Patties Pop-Up

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved