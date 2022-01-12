Recap: Eagles chat with Jimmy Kempski

January 12, 2022
Oh hey, the Philadelphia Eagles have a playoff game this week, as they'll head to Tampa to take on Tom Brady and the Buccaneers. So let's talk about it.
Got questions or comments? Jimmy Kempski has you covered on whatever may be on your mind about the Birds. Is this Eagles season already a success, and is Nick Sirianni playing with house money? What are some matchups to watch on each side of the ball? Can the Eagles actually make a run, or will they be "just happy to be there" and have a quick exit?
Beginning at noon today, Jimmy will take your questions in another Eagles chat. Be sure to join him here.
Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports
Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader