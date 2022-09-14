More Sports:

September 14, 2022

Recap: Eagles chat with Jimmy Kempski

Jimmy Kempski
Eagles fans are excited for another chat with Jimmy Kempski.

The 2022 NFL season is underway, and while the Philadelphia Eagles had some struggles Week 1 against the Detroit Lions, the bottom line is that they're 1-0 heading into Week 2, when they'll host the Minnesota Vikings.

Got questions or comments? Jimmy Kempski has you covered on whatever may be on your mind about the Birds. What were the biggest signs of encouragement for the Eagles' Super Bowl hopes Week 1? The biggest reasons for concern? And how do the Eagles match up against the Vikings? 

Beginning at noon today, Jimmy will take your questions in another Eagles chat. Be sure to join him here.

Jimmy Kempski
