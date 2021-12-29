Recap: Eagles chat with Jimmy Kempski

After three straight wins, the Philadelphia Eagles have gone from playoff longshots to contenders, and are currently the 7 seed placeholders in the NFC. They'll take on the Washington Football Team Week 17, and can actually clinch a playoff berth with a win and some other help around the league.



Got questions or comments? Jimmy Kempski has you covered on whatever may be on your mind about the Birds. What did we learn from the Eagles' performance against the Giants last Sunday? Who are the Eagles' most ideal opponents in the playoffs should they make it that far? What are the Eagles' biggest needs this offseason?

Beginning at noon today, Jimmy will take your questions in another Eagles chat. Be sure to join him here.

