More Sports:

January 10, 2020

Recap: Eagles chat with Jimmy Kempski

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
1_01052020_EaglesvsSeahawks_eagles_fans_credKateFrese.jpg Kate Frese/All Rights Reserved

Troy!

The Philadelphia Eagles' 2020 offseason is underway, and it's off to a weird start, with Doug Pederson telling the public that Mike Groh and Carson Walch would be back, only to fire them the next day.

Got questions or comments? Jimmy Kempski has you covered on whatever may be on your mind about the Birds. Who are some offensive coordinator and wide receiver coach possibilities? What are the Eagles' biggest offseason roster needs? Should we expect a widespread turnover this offseason, or will the Eagles try to "run it back?" Will the Eagles' bloodletting be confined just to Groh and Walch, or is there more to come?

Beginning at noon today, Jimmy will take your questions in another Eagles chat. Be sure to join him here:



Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Eagles Chat

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles stay or go: Quarterback
010820CarsonWentzJoshMcCown

Investigations

Alleged New Jersey drug network busted for selling THC-infused Sour Patch kids, vape cartridges
THC Candy Defendants

Illness

Cancer death rate falls by largest one-year drop ever recorded
Cancer mortality rate drops

Eagles

Doug Pederson says Mike Groh and Carson Walch will be back with Eagles, dodgy on Jim Schwartz
Jim-Schwartz_010820_usat

Reality TV

Contestants on Netflix's 'The Circle' try to pronounce Conshohocken
The Circle Netflix Ed from Conshohocken

Weekend

Things to do in Philadelphia this weekend, Jan. 10-12
Center City Restaurant Week - Scarpetta

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $659,900
Limited - The Alison - 1805 Walnut - Allan Domb

PENTHOUSE FOR RENT! The Alison - Luxurious entire floor 3 bed plus den, 4.5 bath penthouse with a magnificent 2,144 sf terrace overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 3,755 sf interior | 2,144 sf exterior | $17,500/month
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved