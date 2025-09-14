Eagles-Chiefs Week 2 inactives, with analysis

The Philadelphia Eagles will be without TE Dallas Goedert for their Week 2 matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs will be missing their top two receivers, Rashee Rice (suspension) and Xavier Worthy (shoulder injury).

Here are the Eagles ' and Chiefs' inactives, with analysis.

QB2 Tanner McKee is still hampered by a thumb injury on his throwing hand. He'll be the emergency quarterback, with Sam Howell serving as the QB2 once again.

The Eagles called up S Marcus Epps and TE/FB Cameron Latu from the practice squad for this matchup.

Inactives

• TE Dallas Goedert: Goedert has a sprained knee, per Eliot Shorr-Parks. He missed seven games in 2024. He missed three of those games — and all but three snaps in another game — early in the season with a hamstring injury. He went on IR later in the year with a knee injury, missing four more games. He also missed three games in 2023 and five games in 2022. That's 15 games missed in the last three seasons.

When healthy, Goedert is one of the best tight ends in the league, both as an a third option in the Eages' passing game, and as a significant contributor in the run game. With Goedert out, blocking-challenged Grant Calcaterra will get the start.

• RB Will Shipley: Shipley was injured during the Eagles' win over the Cowboys. He looked uncomfortable walking through the corridor of the Linc after that game. The Eagles traded for Tank Bigsby six days ago. To be determined if that's enough time for him to be ready for Week 2. If not, A.J. Dillon will be the RB2 on Sunday.

• OL Drew Kendall: The Eagles apparently like Brett Toth more as the backup center/guard.

• EDGE Azeez Ojulari: Ojulari was a surprise healthy scratch Week 1 against the Cowboys. He's down again Week 2. Josh Uche, Patrick Johnson, and newly acquired Za'Darius Smith are up, ahead of him and Ogbo Okoronkwo.

• EDGE Ogbo Okoronkwo: As noted above.

Notable players on IR, PUP, suspension, etc.

• LB Nakobe Dean (PUP, knee): Dean tore his patellar tendon in the Eagles' Wild Card win over the Green Bay Packers last season. As our Evan Macy detailed back in January, patellar tendon tears are more serious than ACL or Achilles tears. Dean began training camp on the PUP list and will remain there to begin the regular season. He will miss the first four games, at a minimum. Rookie Jihaad Campbell will likely start opposite Zack Baun, and Jeremiah Trotter Jr. could have a role as well.



• WR Johnny Wilson (IR, knee, ankle): Wilson is a massive receiver at 6'6, 228 who carved out a dirty work role as a physical blocker his rookie season in 2024, though sometimes he was a little too aggressive, as he committed four penalties (3 holding, 1 OPI). He wasn't much of a threat as a receiver, catching only 5 passes for 38 yards and a TD. He played a little over 400 snaps, and actually started four games.

• FB Ben VanSumeren (IR, knee): VanSumeren was poised to take on a bigger role in the Eagles' offense in 2025 as a full-time fullback, but he tore his patellar tendon on the opening kickoff of the season. His season is over.



The Chiefs' inactives:

Nothing surprising there.

The most notable absence from this game is Xavier Worthy, who reportedly suffered a dislocated shoulder in the Chiefs' Week 1 loss to the Chargers in Brazil. Worthy was the Chiefs' first-round pick in 2024. In his rookie season, he had 59 catches for 638 yards and 6 TDs as a receiver, and he added 104 yards and 3 TD on rushes. He is perhaps best known as producing the fastest 40 time in the history of the NFL Combine, where he ran a 4.21. He was also the star of the garbage time portion of Super Bowl LIX.

The Chiefs will be without their top two wide receivers, as Rashee Rice is serving a six-game suspension (as noted below).

Notable players on IR, PUP, suspension, etc.

• WR Rashee Rice (suspended): Rice's 2024 season was off to a great start, as he caught 24 passes for 288 yards and two TDs in the first three games before he injured his LCL and hamstring. He missed the rest of the season, and was the Chiefs' most notable player to miss the Super Bowl. This offseason, Rice caused a car crash when he was driving like a maniac at 119 MPH, while weaving around traffic (video here). Rice was suspended for the first six games of the season.

• EDGE Felix Anudike-Uzomah (IR): Anudike-Uzomah was the Chiefs' first-round pick in 2023. He has 41 tackles and 3 sacks in two NFL seasons. He was placed on season-ending IR with a hamstring injury.

