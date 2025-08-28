Eagles-Cowboys opening night odds preview: The title defense begins with the Birds as favorites

It will all be for real soon.

Thursday night at Lincoln Financial Field, the Eagles will get their new season underway, first unveiling their 2024 Super Bowl banner before opening up against the rival Dallas Cowboys.

Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley, and nearly all of the Eagles' star-studded offense will be returning intact, while Philadelphia's leading defense from last year is hanging its hopes on a youth movement led by Jalen Carter, Quinyon Mitchell, and April's first-round draft pick Jihaad Campbell.

There are questions, for sure, like at the second starting cornerback and safety spots, but on the whole, the Eagles do have the means on paper to put together a legitimate repeat bid.

The Cowboys, they're a wild card, in the sense of pure unpredictability, not making the playoffs.

They're getting Dak Prescott back healthy after a hamstring tear off the bone ended his run last season just shy of the halfway point, but they'll also be plugging their star QB back into a lineup generally underwhelmed and underachieved even when he was playing – but especially so after he was out and watching.

Then there's the Micah Parsons saga. One of the fiercest edge rushers in the game, Parsons was due up for a payday this offseason, but talks on an extension between Dallas owner and general manager Jerry Jones and Parsons' agent have fallen into a stalemate that hasn't appeared to move all that much based on continuing reports.

Now focus, for both teams, is shifting into full preparations for Week 1, while the Cowboys still have that major to-do unresolved, for now.

With all that in mind, sportsbooks are favoring the Eagles by up to a touchdown to begin their title defense on a high note.

Here's a look at the betting odds across several sportsbooks, along with the money lines and over/under point totals...

Sportsbook Spread Money Line Total O/U DraftKings PHI -7 DAL +260

PHI -325 46.5 FanDuel PHI -6.5 DAL +250

PHI -310 46.5 BetRivers PHI -7 DAL +250

PHI -335 46 BetMGM PHI -7 DAL +240

PHI -300 46 ESPN BET PHI -7.5 DAL +270

PHI -340 46.5

*Lines as of Wednesday, Aug.27

The Eagles swept the Cowboys for the season series during their dominant run to the Super Bowl last year, and in thoroughly decisive fashion.

In Week 10, the Eagles traveled down to Arlington and lit the Cowboys up in a 34-6 rout with their roster at full strength. Hurts threw for 202 yards and two touchdowns, then ran for 56 yards and two more scores on the ground. Dallas, forced to run with Cooper Rush at quarterback with Prescott out for the season, could only muster 146 yards of total offense.

For the next turn in Week 17 back in South Philly, the Eagles piled on just as hard. Hurts was out with a concussion suffered the week prior against Washington, but for that game, it didn't matter. Kenny Pickett and then Tanner McKee both stepped up more than fine in backup duty (with each connecting on highlight-reel TD throws to DeVonta Smith and A.J. Brown, respectively), Barkley ran for 167 yards on the ground, and the Dallas offense, once again, was left with nowhere to go in a 41-7 blowout.

For Philly fans, those were maybe the most ideal Eagles-Cowboys outcomes anyone could've asked for.

Now the 2025 Eagles will be looking to begin a new campaign with more of the same.

