Analysis of the Eagles' initial 2025 53-man roster

The Philadelphia Eagles' 53-man roster is set! Well, until they make more changes, which should be right around the corner.

But let's analyze the initial 53.

Quarterback (3): Jalen Hurts, Tanner McKee , Sam Howell

Hurts will embark on yet another season of trying to prove doubters wrong, even after taking home Super Bowl MVP honors.

McKee has a broken thumb, and may not be ready for the start of the regular season.

The team traded for Howell because Kyle McCord had a bad camp and an even worse preseason showing.

Running back (4): Saquon Barkley, Will Shipley, A.J. Dillon, Ben VanSumeren (FB)

Barkley is pretty good. He's back. Shipley will have an elevated gameday role in 2025, and Dillon did enough to stick on the 53. VanSumeren will be the team's fullback and special teams ace.

Wide receiver (5): A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Jahan Dotson, John Metchie, Darius Cooper

Brown and Smith form one of the best wide receiver duos in the NFL, while Dotson had a good training camp and will likely be more involved in the offense than he was a year ago.

The Eagles cut bait with Ainias Smith, who didn't offer much at receiver, and was a little too much of an adventure as a punt returner.

Cooper is the lone UDFA rookie to crack the roster, and Metchie wasn't here long enough to play himself off the roster.

Tight end (3): Dallas Goedert, Grant Calcaterra, Kylen Granson

Goedert and Calcaterra were always locks, and Granson beat out a bunch of other tight ends for the TE3 job.

Offensive line (11): Jordan Mailata, Landon Dickerson, Cam Jurgens, Tyler Steen, Lane Johnson, Fred Johnson, Matt Pryor, Drew Kendall, Cameron Williams, Trevor Keegan, Brett Toth

You know the starting five.

Fred Johnson, Pryor, and Kendall will likely be the regular active gameday players.

Myles Hinton was placed on injured reserve. Williams had a bad camp but will be given time to develop.

Toth got reps at LG during the summer, so there's a possibility he's a fill-in for Landon Dickerson if Dickerson isn't ready to play by Week 1.

Keegan's role will be, uh... 🤷‍♂️.

Edge defenders (5): Nolan Smith, Jalyx Hunt, Josh Uche, Azeez Ojulari, Ogbo Okoronkwo

Smith and Hunt are the starters, and the Eagles will hope that Uche, Ojulari, and Okoronkwo can give them something off the bench. If not, they could be shopping for edge defenders at the trade deadline.

Interior defensive line (6): Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis, Moro Ojomo, Ty Robinson, Gabe Hall, Byron Young

Carter, Davis, and Ojomo are the starters. Hall made a big second-year leap and cracked the 53. Young should be the backup nose, with Robinson likely coming along slowly.

Linebacker (4): Zack Baun, Jihaad Campbell, Jeremiah Trotter, Smael Mondon

Nakobe Dean will begin the season on the PUP. He will miss at least the first four games of the regular season.

Even without Dean, this is the deepest group of quality linebackers the team has had in a long time.

Cornerback (6): Quinyon Mitchell, Cooper DeJean, Adoree' Jackson, Kelee Ringo, Mac McWilliams, Jakorian Bennett

Mitchell is primed for stardom, and DeJean is an outstanding slot corner / jack of all trades. The other four guys battled it out for a starting spot, and it appears that the team has settled on Jackson for that role. We'll see if more moves at corner are forthcoming.

Safety (4): Reed Blankenship, Sydney Brown, Andrew Mukuba, Tristin McCollum

Blankenship will start at one safety spot, while Brown could be keeping the other spot warm for the injured Mukuba.

Specialists (2): Jake Elliott, Braden Mann

The Eagles are playing some roster shenanigans, cutting LS Charley Hughlett. He'll likely be brought back to the practice squad and elevated to the gameday roster.

