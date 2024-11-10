More Sports:

November 10, 2024

Eagles-Cowboys Week 10 gameday open thread

The Eagles face a banged up rival, looking for five straight wins and their first victory in Dallas since 2017.

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Eagles-Cowboys-Warmups-Jalen-Hurts-Week-10-NFL-2024.jpg Tim Heitman/Imagn Images

Jalen Hurts during warmups ahead of Eagles-Cowboys down in Dallas on Sunday.

The Philadelphia Eagles will look to extend their current winning streak to five games against the Cowboys in Dallas, where the Birds haven't won since 2017.

The Eagles are extremely healthy for a mid-November game, as they are missing just one starter, LT Jordan Mailata. The Cowboys will be without Dak Prescott as well as some of their other best players, like CB Daron Bland and DE DeMarcus Lawrence. You can find the Eagles' and Cowboys' inactives here.

As we noted in our Eagles-Cowboys preview, the Eagles have a huge advantage with Cooper Rush filling in for Prescott. It doesn't help that the Cowboys can't run the ball on offense, and can't stop the run on defense. The Cowboys do have an elite player in each side of the ball, in EDGE Micah Parsons and WR CeeDee Lamb. The Eagles will have to have answers for both players.

The Eagles are 7.5-point favorites heading into this matchup. Here are our staff writer picks. For the gambling degenerates, you can find my Week 10 picks around the NFL here.

Feel free to discuss the game in the comments section below.

