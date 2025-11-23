Eagles-Cowboys Week 12 inactives, with analysis

The Philadelphia Eagles suffered a potentially highly consequential injury against the Detroit Lions Week 11, when they lost Lane Johnson for a while with a Lisfranc sprain. The Dallas Cowboys recently had some important players return to the field, and they are pretty healthy for a Week 12 game.

The Eagles will have every starter available in this matchup, except for Lane Johnson. Sam Howell will be the emergency quarterback. • RT Lane Johnson: Lane Johnson has had a tough 2025 season. He left the Week 3 Rams game with a neck injury, the Week 4 Buccaneers game with a shoulder injury, the Week 10 Packers game with an ankle injury, and most recently, the Week 11 Lions game with his Linfranc injury. Despite his injury setbacks, Johnson was still playing at an elite level. Whenever Johnson has had to come out of games this season, he has been replaced by Fred Johnson, who has played as reasonably well as anyone could have hoped for in Lane Johnson's absence. However, it's worth noting that Fred Johnson has not yet started any games, so opposing defensive coordinators almost certainly haven't spent a lot of time picking apart his tape and trying to exploit any weaknesses they might find. The Cowboys will. The Eagles did not place Johnson on IR, indicating that they believe there's a chance he will only miss three or fewer games. • iDL Ty Robinson: The Eagles will have just four active interior defensive linemen, though Brandon Graham can play inside on some occasions as well. • RB A.J. Dillon: Dillon is the RB4 behind Saquon Barkley, Tank Bigsby, and Will Shipley. • CB Mac McWilliams: McWilliams has become a regular on the inactive list this season.