Eagles-Cowboys Week 12 inactives, with analysis

November 23, 2025
The Philadelphia Eagles suffered a potentially highly consequential injury against the Detroit Lions Week 11, when they lost Lane Johnson for a while with a Lisfranc sprain. The Dallas Cowboys recently had some important players return to the field, and they are pretty healthy for a Week 12 game.
Here are the Eagles' and Cowboys' inactives, with analysis.
The Eagles will have every starter available in this matchup, except for Lane Johnson.
Sam Howell will be the emergency quarterback.
• RT Lane Johnson: Lane Johnson has had a tough 2025 season. He left the Week 3 Rams game with a neck injury, the Week 4 Buccaneers game with a shoulder injury, the Week 10 Packers game with an ankle injury, and most recently, the Week 11 Lions game with his Linfranc injury. Despite his injury setbacks, Johnson was still playing at an elite level.
Whenever Johnson has had to come out of games this season, he has been replaced by Fred Johnson, who has played as reasonably well as anyone could have hoped for in Lane Johnson's absence. However, it's worth noting that Fred Johnson has not yet started any games, so opposing defensive coordinators almost certainly haven't spent a lot of time picking apart his tape and trying to exploit any weaknesses they might find. The Cowboys will.
The Eagles did not place Johnson on IR, indicating that they believe there's a chance he will only miss three or fewer games.
• iDL Ty Robinson: The Eagles will have just four active interior defensive linemen, though Brandon Graham can play inside on some occasions as well.
• RB A.J. Dillon: Dillon is the RB4 behind Saquon Barkley, Tank Bigsby, and Will Shipley.
• CB Mac McWilliams: McWilliams has become a regular on the inactive list this season.
• WR Johnny Wilson (IR, knee/ankle, out for the season): Wilson is a massive receiver at 6'6, 228 who carved out a dirty work role as a physical blocker his rookie season in 2024, though sometimes he was a little too aggressive, as he committed four penalties (3 holding, 1 OPI). He wasn't much of a threat as a receiver, catching only 5 passes for 38 yards and a TD. He played a little over 400 snaps, and actually started four games.
• S Marcus Epps (IR, eligible to come off IR after Week 13): Epps appeared in eight games for the Eagles before he landed on IR with an undisclosed injury.
• EDGE Ogbo Okoronkwo (IR, triceps, eligible to come off of IR at any time, season could be over): Okoronko was signed to provide edge depth. He played in just one game (4 snaps), before tearing his triceps.
• EDGE Azeez Ojulari (IR): Ojulari was the presumed third EDGE defender in the pecking order when he signed with the Eagles as a free agent, but he is now no better than the EDGE
• FB Ben VanSumeren (IR, knee, out for the season): VanSumeren was poised to take on a bigger role in the Eagles' offense in 2025 as a full-time fullback, but he tore his patellar tendon on the opening kickoff of the season. His season is over.
• LS Charley Hughlett (IR, eligible to come off of IR at any time): Hughlett throws the ball through his legs. The Eagles signed Cal Adomitis to throw the ball through his legs in place of Hughlett, and he has played well, even contributing as a tackler on the punt coverage unit.
• iOL Willie Lampkin (IR, eligible to come off of IR at any time): Lampkin is an extreme oddity, in that he is a 5'11 offensive lineman who only weighs 290 pounds. He looks like a player you'd create in Madden just for fun. However, coming out of North Carolina he received glowing reviews for his play on the field, ands he played well in the preseason after signing with the Rams as an undrafted rookie free agent. The Rams waived Lampkin with an injury designation. The Eagles then claimed him and place him on their IR.
• OT Myles Hinton (IR, Eagles opened up 21-day practice window on 11/19): Hinton is a sixth-round rookie who was up and down in training camp. The Eagles placed him on IR with a back injury, and he has not been on the active roster all season.
• OT Cameron Williams (IR, eligible to come off of IR at any time): Williams struggled in training camp, and landed on IR. This is effectively be a redshirt season for him.
The Cowboys' inactives:
Cowboys WR Jalen Tolbert is a healthy scratch for the first time.— Joseph Hoyt (@JoeJHoyt) November 23, 2025
Full inactives:
RB Jaydon Blue
WR Jalen Tolbert
OL Hakeem Adeniji
DT Jay Toia
DT Perrion Winfrey
Jadeveon Clowney is active.
Tolbert is a healthy scratch, which is a mild surprise.
• CB Trevon Diggs (IR, eligible to return after Week 12): Diggs was unexpectedly available for the Eagles-Cowboys matchup Week 1 after rehabbing a knee injury all offseason. He played in six games this season before landing on IR with a head injury suffered in his own home. He also has a knee injury, though it's not the same knee he rehabbed during the offseason. Diggs was one of the NFL's premier ballhawks, but he is not close to the player he once was. The Cowboys' CB snaps looked like this Week 11 in Las Vegas:
• Caelen Carson: 60 snaps
• DaRon Bland: 57 snaps
• Shavon Revel (NFL debut): 19 snaps
• LB Jack Sanborn (IR, eligible to return after Week 13): Sanborn was a starting linebacker for the Cowboys, but he landed on IR with a groin injury. At the trade deadline, the Cowboys added Logan Wilson, who has taken over part of Sanborn's role.
• S Juanyeh Thomas (NFI, eligible to return after Week 14): Thomas is the Cowboys' third safety. He has been suffering from migraines, so the Cowboys placed him on the non-football injury list. He'll miss at least four games.
• OG Rob Jones (IR): Jones suffered a fracture in his neck, and his season is over. He signed with the Cowboys this offseason on a one-year deal worth $3.75 million. He was poised to be an important backup, active on gamedays.
• RB Miles Sanders (IR): Sanders' season is over with knee/ankle injuries. His fumble Week 1 against the Eagles was probably the biggest play of the game. The Eagles would have probably preferred that Sanders be healthy for this matchup.
• CB Josh Butler (IR): Butler is a depth corner who started three games for the Cowboys last season. He has not played in any games this season.
• RB Phil Mafah (IR): Seventh-round rookie, got some positive training camp buzz, has missed the entire season so far with a shoulder injury.
• DE Payton Turner (IR): Turner busted as a Saints first-round pick, but he was expected to play a supporting role on the Cowboys' D-line this season. He's been on IR all season so far with broken ribs.
• OG Trevor Keegan (IR): Our old friend.
• We should also mention DE Marshawn Kneeland, who had 12 tackles and a sack in a rotational role before he passed away.
Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports
Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader