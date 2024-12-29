More Sports:

December 29, 2024

Eagles-Cowboys Week 17 gameday open thread

Kenny Pickett will make his first Eagles start at QB as the Birds try to wrap up the NFC East against the rival Cowboys.

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
122924AJBrown Eric Hartline/Imagn Images

Eagles WR A.J. Brown

The 12-3 Philadelphia Eagles will look to rebound at home against the Dallas Cowboys after their first loss in months last Sunday, to the Washington Commanders. If the Birds can take care of business, they will clinch the NFC East.

This will be a battle of backup quarterbacks, as Jalen Hurts will miss this game with a concussion, while Dak Prescott has been on IR for weeks with a hamstring injury. Kenny Pickett will start for the Birds, Cooper Rush for the Boys. The Eagles also have other important players who cannot go, like Dallas Goedert, Brandon Graham, and Nakobe Dean, but their list of injuries pales in comparison to the Cowboys' injury woes. They'll be without WR CeeDee Lamb, RG Zack Martin, CB Trevon Diggs, DE DeMarcus Lawrence, and LB DeMarvion Overshown. You can see the Eagles-Commanders inactives here.

As we noted in our Eagles-Cowboys preview, the Cowboys have a shaky run defense, but you can bet they will try to sell out to stop the run and make Pickett beat them through the air. Offensively, the Cowboys could struggle to move the ball without Prescott and Lamb.

The Eagles are 7.5-point favorites heading into this matchup. Here are our staff writer picks

Feel free to discuss the game in the comments section below.

