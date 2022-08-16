Eagles cut some guys

NFL teams were tasked with trimming their rosters to 85 players by 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, and the Philadelphia Eagles' cuts have been made. Here's who was asked to turn in their playbooks:

• WR Lance Lenoir: Lenoir finished first in the USFL in receptions, and second in receiving yards, but he was limited to third-team reps throughout camp.



• S Jared Mayden: After the acquisition of Ugo Amadi, the number of safeties ahead of Mayden grew to seven.



• CB Jimmy Moreland: The Eagles claimed Moreland off of waivers after the Texans cut him in May. Moreland was a seventh-round draft pick out of James Madison in 2019 who made the Commanders' roster as a rookie and even got immediate playing time. In two seasons with the Commanders, Moreland played in 30 games, starting 10. He is first notable veteran to get cut, though not a surprising one.

Earlier in the week, the Eagles cut OG Bill Dunkle and edge defender Ali Fayad.

