More Sports:

August 16, 2022

Eagles cut some guys

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Helmet_Eagles_49ers_Frese.jpg Kate Frese/USA TODAY Sports

Here's a picture of an Eagles helmet.

NFL teams were tasked with trimming their rosters to 85 players by 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, and the Philadelphia Eagles' cuts have been made. Here's who was asked to turn in their playbooks:

WR Lance Lenoir: Lenoir finished first in the USFL in receptions, and second in receiving yards, but he was limited to third-team reps throughout camp.

S Jared Mayden: After the acquisition of Ugo Amadi, the number of safeties ahead of Mayden grew to seven.

CB Jimmy Moreland: The Eagles claimed Moreland off of waivers after the Texans cut him in May. Moreland was a seventh-round draft pick out of James Madison in 2019 who made the Commanders' roster as a rookie and even got immediate playing time. In two seasons with the Commanders, Moreland played in 30 games, starting 10. He is first notable veteran to get cut, though not a surprising one.

Earlier in the week, the Eagles cut OG Bill Dunkle and edge defender Ali Fayad.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Eagles roster

Videos

Featured

iStock-1277116419.jpg

Prostate cancer program at Penn Medicine's Abramson Cancer Center offers the most advanced, personalized care from screening to treatment
Purchased - Two young women exercising on stairs

Bariatric surgery can help people lose weight, improve health

Just In

Must Read

Politics

Allan Domb resigns from Philadelphia City Council ahead of anticipated run for mayor
Allan Domb Council Resignation

Sponsored

Enjoy free, family-friendly concerts throughout Camden County this summer
Limited - Camden County Concert Series

Wellness

Listening to music can help ease chronic pain, but controlling the song choice is critical
Music therapy

Eagles

Eagles mailbag: Is Jessie Bates still in play, and thoughts on various players competing for roster spots
051822JessieBates

Music

Overbrook street renamed to celebrate hip-hop radio pioneer Lady B
Lady B Overbrook

Family-Friendly

Test your dog's agility and enjoy a 'yappy hour' at Manayunk's pet-friendly festival
Manayunk Dog Day of Summer 2022

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved