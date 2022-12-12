More Sports:

December 12, 2022

Eagles 'day-after' injury updates

What's the latest on some key injured Birds?

By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Eagles RT Lane Johnson

In their win over the New York Giants on Sunday, the Philadelphia Eagles suffered a number of injuries. We'll update the status of each injured player as reports trickle in here.

RT Lane Johnson left the game in the fourth quarter with an abdomen injury and did not return. In the locker room after the game, Johnson said that he could have finished the game if it weren't a blowout. He added that he would have more testing done on Monday.

S Reed Blankenship was carted off with a knee injury. The Eagles are already thin at safety, with Chauncey Gardner-Johnson on injured reserve with a lacerated kidney. K'Von Wallace filled in for Blankenship and played 46 snaps.

UPDATE [9:50 a.m.]: The Eagles seemed to have dodged a bullet, as Blankenship reportedly has a minor injury and will not go on injured reserve:

P Arryn Siposs injured his ankle when he tried to run for a first down after a blocked punt. He too was carted off the field. Jake Elliott handled punting duties, and Britain Covey became the holder on field goals and PATs.

LB Kyron Johnson injured his shoulder and did not return.

Other previously injured players of note:

TE Dallas Goedert and DT Marlon Tuipulotu are eligible to come off of injured reserve this week. Goedert is likely to have his 21-day practice window activated on Wednesday.

S Chauncey Gardner-Johnson is eligible to return from injured reserve after Week 16.

DE Robert Quinn is eligible to return from injured reserve after Week 17.

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

