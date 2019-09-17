More Sports:

September 17, 2019

Report: Eagles WR DeSean Jackson to miss two weeks with abdominal strain

Matt Mullin
By Matt Mullin
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
DeSean-Jackson_091719_usat Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson warms up before a preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens.

According to ESPN's Tim McManus, Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson will be sidelined for the next two weeks with an abdominal strain. Originally, the team classified it as a groin injury, but the change likely simply means the injury is in the upper groin, lower abdomen area.

That means that Jackson, who only played a handful of snaps in the Eagles' 24-20 loss to the Falcons on Sunday night, will miss each of the next two games (vs. DET, at GB) with the Birds facing the Packers on Thursday night in Week 4.

But Jackson could've missed even more time, as McManus reports. One of the doctors consulted on his injury acctually recommended surgery, which would've mean losing D-Jax for a month and a half.

One doctor recommended surgery, which would have shelved the 32-year-old for about six weeks, but Jackson wants to return to action as soon as possible, so he opted against it, a source said. [espn.com]

In the Eagles opener, Jackson played a huge role in the win with a pair of 50-plus yard touchdowns to help spark the comeback against Washington. 

Jackson was one of several Eagles injured against Atlanta. Some of the other injured players include fellow wideout Alshon Jeffery (calf), who scored the other two touchdowns in Week 1 and could also miss the next two games, and tight end Dallas Goedert (calf), who apparently re-injured the same calf that was bothering him during camp. The Eagles already reportedly promoted tight end Alex Ellis from the practice squad to help fill the void left by Goedert.

On Monday, head coach Doug Pederson said that he didn't think the injuries were too serious, but cautioned that he hadn't yet consulted with the team's medical staff. 

"It's hard to say, if it was a must-win game, a playoff situation, I think that they would try to play through it, would try to gut it out, but it's hard to say," he said.

With Jackson, Jeffery and Goedert all likely to miss time, that leaves Zach Ertz as Carson Wentz' top option and Nelson Agholor as the team's No. 1 receiver — he might be worth a waiver claim in your fantasy league — with Mack Hollins and rookie J.J. Arcega-Whiteside behind him. That was almost enough for Wentz to complete the comeback against Atlanta, and now the offense will have a full week of practice with those receivers taking more first-team snaps. 

But still, those are some pretty big shoes to fill, and the Eagles have two big games on the horizon.

Could that lead Howie Roseman to go out and bring in some help to fill out his depth chart for the next few weeks? Stay tuned... 

Follow Matt on Twitter: @matt_mullin

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Matt Mullin

Matt Mullin
PhillyVoice Staff

mullin@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Eagles injuries DeSean Jackson

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Should the Eagles have interest in trading for Jaguars CB Jalen Ramsey?
091719JalenRamsey

SEPTA

SEPTA set to offer car washing service along Lansdale/Doylestown Line
Jenkintown Station SEPTA

Addiction

Potential carcinogen in menthol e-cigarettes exceeds safety levels, study finds
Vaping pulegone carcinogen cancer

Eagles

What they're saying: A pair of Eagles trade rumors and the fallout from the loss to Falcons
Wentz-Sudfeld_091619_usat

Television

Shane Gillis fired from 'SNL' days after racist comments resurface
Shane Gillis Andrew Yang

Festivals

Fall Fest at Spruce Street Harbor Park features tons of free activities
Spruce Street Harbor Park

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $679,900
Limited - 2104 Pennsylvania Ave 4a9 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian - Sun-soaked 1 bedroom with a private terrace boasting treetop views of Fairmount and a large, open floorplan. 1,005 sf | $249,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved