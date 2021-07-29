Eagles rookie DeVonta Smith takes equity stake in West Chester tech startup

Philadelphia Eagles rookie wide receiver DeVonta Smith is off to an impressive start at training camp, building chemistry with former University of Alabama teammate Jalen Hurts. The two connected on a deep touchdown pass during Thursday's practice in what fans hope becomes a regular sight when the season gets underway next month.

Off the field, the first round pick and Heisman Trophy winner has secured his first endorsement deal as an NFL player.

Smith has become an equity stakeholder in West Chester-based tech startup LifeBrand, a company that uses artificial intelligence to perform social media "health checks" that protect brands from harmful content and dents to their reputation.

Built for both individuals and businesses, LifeBrand's products dig through social media posts and comments to identify profanity, threats, sexually explicit and racially offensive content that can be removed.

"We are ecstatic to have DeVonta join LifeBrand as an equity stakeholder and brand ambassador," said LifeBrand CEO T.J. Colaiezzi. "DeVonta is an incredibly talented individual with a strong digital footprint who understands the importance of maintaining a positive brand on social media. With LifeBrand also being one of the Philadelphia Eagles' newest corporate partners, aligning with their newest standout seemed like a natural fit. We look forward to growing together."

The Eagles partnered with LifeBrand earlier this year and have renamed Lincoln Financial Field's Northeast Gate as the LifeBrand Gate. Fans will have opportunities to receive exclusive offers to try out LifeBrand's solutions and meet Smith at LifeBrand-sponsored appearances and events.

"When I first heard about the chance to partner up with LifeBrand, it immediately stood out to me as an exciting opportunity," Smith said. "As someone who has a growing social media presence and has been in the spotlight for the past few years, I've always recognized the importance of protecting my brand online. LifeBrand's tech and solutions are second to none and I look forward to being a part of the LifeBrand family."

Smith figures to be a big part of the Eagles brand and identity moving forward. He is clearly the most high-profile player the team has drafted since Carson Wentz, whose first endorsement was from a small bank in his home state of North Dakota.

As exciting as it is to see what Smith can bring to the Eagles as an offensive talent, it'll be interesting to see his personality develop in Philadelphia and how he establishes himself in the sports world at the pro level. If his NCAA career is any indication, Smith has a bright future in the NFL and sports media/entertainment landscape. He's looking forward to it.