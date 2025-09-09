Eagles DL Jalen Carter fined for spitting incident, won't be further suspended

In case you live under a rock, Philadelphia Eagles defensive lineman Jalen Carter spit on Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott during the NFL's kickoff game last Thursday night after Prescott spit in the Eagles defense's general direction.

Carter was ejected and missed the entirety of the game, as the incident occurred before a single play from scrimmage was run. In the aftermath, Carter was fined $57,222, or the equivalent of one game check, but he will not be further suspended.

Carter more or less got credit for time served. The NFL's official statement:

Jalen Carter of the Philadelphia Eagles has been suspended without pay for one game for his act of unsportsmanlike conduct in last Thursday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys. Because Carter was disqualified before participating in a single play, the suspension is considered to have been served in Week 1 and he will forfeit his game check. The NFL Players Association has informed the NFL that Carter will not contest the discipline and has waived his right to appeal. He is eligible to participate in the club’s Week 2 game against the Kansas City Chiefs. League rules prohibiting unsportsmanlike conduct are of vital importance to everyone involved in the game. The NFL has been clear with players, clubs, and the NFLPA that it plans to place particular emphasis on sportsmanship this season.

The league has never suspended anyone for spitting on another player. Seeing as the player who got spat on, Prescott, instigated the incident by spitting -- and hasn't really been viewed as a victim, in this case -- it might have been difficult for the league to justify making this occasion the first to suspend a player. By considering Carter's ejection from the game a suspension of sorts, the league can now make clear that spitting will result in suspensions going forward, while also not drastically breaking precedent.

Carter's availability for the Eagles' Week 2 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs is a major win for the Eagles, from an X's and O's standpoint. In Super Bowl LIX, Carter was often double-teamed by the Chiefs' two best offensive linemen, C Creed Humphrey and RG Trey Smith. With Humphrey and Smith occupied, the rest of the Eagles' defensive line annihilated the Chiefs' three other suspect offensive line starters, and punished Patrick Mahomes all day. The Chiefs' offensive line is slightly different in 2025, but once again have three vulnerable players at LT, LG, and RT.

If Carter had not been available this week, the Chiefs' blocking scheme wouldn't be nearly as stressed.

The Eagles could also choose to discipline Carter themselves. Nick Sirianni said that any discipline decisions would be kept in-house. More than anything, the Eagles as an organization want to win football games, so any potential discipline is unlikely to include Carter's in-game participation to any substantial degree.

Prescott did not face any discipline from the league for his role in the incident.

