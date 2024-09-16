Eagles-Falcons Week 2 inactives, with analysis

The Philadelphia Eagles listed three players on their initial injury report ahead of their Week 2 Monday Night Football matchup against the Atlanta Falcons, but it grew as the week progressed.

The big news is that star WR A.J. Brown won't play, as he is sidelined with a hamstring injury. The Eagles also added C/G Nick Gates to the active roster, and waived EDGE Patrick Johnson.

Here are the Eagles' and Falcons' inactives, with analysis.

The Eagles elevated WR Parris Campbell and TE E.J. Jenkins from the practice squad for this matchup. Tanner McKee will dress as the emergency quarterback.



• WR A.J. Brown: As noted in our five matchups to watch, one of the Falcons' biggest needs heading into free agency and the draft was at cornerback, but they didn't really do much to address it. They have one very good corner in A.J. Terrell, but the other two starters — Mike Hughes (CB2) and Dee Alford (slot) — are replacement-level players who in theory would be overmatched against Brown and DeVonta Smith, who combined for 12 catches for 203 yards and a TD Week 1. It felt a lot like Brown would see a lot of Terrell, leaving Smith to be able to do damage against Alford in the slot.

Now, the Falcons might be wise to just have Terrell follow Smith, because, I mean, what other receivers would you fear if you're Atlanta?

The Eagles will need guys like Jahan Dotson and Campbell to step up take some pressure off of Smith.

They'll also likely give Saquon Barkley a heavy workload, like they did Week 1.

• LB Devin White: White didn't make the trip to Brazil as a result of an ankle injury Week 1, but he's healthy Week 2 and yet still inactive. Interesting. 🤔

• CB Eli Ricks: The Eagles have plenty of depth in their secondary, and Ricks played just one special teams snap Week 1.



• OL Darrian Kinnard: The backup offensive linemen will be Tyler Steen, Fred Johnson, and Nick Gates.

• OG Trevor Keegan: The rookie fifth-round pick had a solid camp, but for now he is a guard only, and thus not super helpful for versatility's sake on gameday.

• DT Byron Young: The Eagles claimed Young off of waivers after 53-man cutdowns.

Notable players on IR, PUP, suspension, etc.

• S Sydney Brown (PUP): Brown tore an ACL in the 2023 regular season finale against the New York Giants, and is still rehabbing that injury. During training camp practices, Brown could be found standing well behind the action during team drills, engaged and taking mental reps. He also did sprints on a side field, and looked fast.



But he'll spend the first four games on the PUP list. The Eagles have four safeties on their active roster — Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, Reed Blankenship, Avonte Maddox, and Tristin McCollum.

• S James Bradberry (IR): The Eagles kept Bradberry on their active roster for no good reason at 53-man cutdowns, and then the next day he suffered a "lower body" injury that will keep him out 6-8 weeks.



• WR Ainias Smith (IR): After a shaky camp that finished mildly promisingly, Smith conveniently suffered an ankle injury that will keep him out 4-6 weeks.



• TE Albert Okwuegbunam (IR): The Eagles burned an IR-DFR designation on Okwuegbunam prior to 53-man cutdowns. He is out a projected 6-8 weeks with a core muscle injury.







The Falcons' inactives:

Nothing noteworthy there.

Notable players on IR, PUP, suspension, etc.

• WR Rondale Moore (IR): Moore had three disappointing seasons in Arizona, before the Cardinals traded him to the Falcons for QB Desmond Ridder.



• S DeMarcco Hellams (IR): Hellams played in 15 games for the Falcons as a rookie in 2023, starting four. He had 40 tackles, no sacks, INTs, or FFs.



• EDGE Bralen Trice (IR): Trice was the Falcons' third-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.



